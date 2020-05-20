All apartments in Bowling Green
Find more places like 629 OAKLAWN WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowling Green, KY
/
629 OAKLAWN WAY
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

629 OAKLAWN WAY

629 Oaklawn Way · (270) 780-4663 ext. 2707804663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bowling Green
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

629 Oaklawn Way, Bowling Green, KY 42104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
FOR SALE- Superb New Construction 3 br 2 bath available 6/1/20- $319,000 - Now available for sale is this beautiful new construction home located at 629 Oaklawn Av in the desirable Bowling Green City School District. Conveniently located just off Nashville Rd; near Western Ky University, shopping, restaurants and just minutes from 31-W Bypass, 1-65 and parkway access. This 2000 square foot home currently under construction features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with an open floor plan to include kitchen, den and fireplace . Also featured is a huge storage/bonus area above the 2 car garage and a large wraparound porch. This home is privately situated on a dead end street nestled in a spacious corner with only three other beautiful homes along the street .The private resident entrance/drive for these homes; separates your street from public traffic and passersby. The lot is approx. 4/10 (four tenths) of an acre and surrounded by a tree line to the left and front for even more privacy. Offered for sale at $319,000 this home is set for a move in available date of June 1.2020. Contact our office today for more information! 270-780-4663

(RLNE4420765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 OAKLAWN WAY have any available units?
629 OAKLAWN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowling Green, KY.
How much is rent in Bowling Green, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowling Green Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 OAKLAWN WAY have?
Some of 629 OAKLAWN WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 OAKLAWN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
629 OAKLAWN WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 OAKLAWN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 629 OAKLAWN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowling Green.
Does 629 OAKLAWN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 629 OAKLAWN WAY does offer parking.
Does 629 OAKLAWN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 OAKLAWN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 OAKLAWN WAY have a pool?
No, 629 OAKLAWN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 629 OAKLAWN WAY have accessible units?
No, 629 OAKLAWN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 629 OAKLAWN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 OAKLAWN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 629 OAKLAWN WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Arms of Bowling Green
890 Fairview Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101
Fairways at Hartland
850 Wilkinson Trace
Bowling Green, KY 42103
The Drake
726 Cumberland Trace Road
Bowling Green, KY 42103
The Enclave
1132 Fairview Ave Apt A1
Bowling Green, KY 42103

Similar Pages

Bowling Green 2 BedroomsBowling Green 3 Bedrooms
Bowling Green Apartments with ParkingBowling Green Dog Friendly Apartments
Bowling Green Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNClarksville, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN
Goodlettsville, TNWhite House, TNElizabethtown, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Kentucky UniversityNashville State Community College
Austin Peay State UniversityBelmont University
Cumberland University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity