629 OAKLAWN WAY

FOR SALE- Superb New Construction 3 br 2 bath available 6/1/20- $319,000 - Now available for sale is this beautiful new construction home located at 629 Oaklawn Av in the desirable Bowling Green City School District. Conveniently located just off Nashville Rd; near Western Ky University, shopping, restaurants and just minutes from 31-W Bypass, 1-65 and parkway access. This 2000 square foot home currently under construction features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with an open floor plan to include kitchen, den and fireplace . Also featured is a huge storage/bonus area above the 2 car garage and a large wraparound porch. This home is privately situated on a dead end street nestled in a spacious corner with only three other beautiful homes along the street .The private resident entrance/drive for these homes; separates your street from public traffic and passersby. The lot is approx. 4/10 (four tenths) of an acre and surrounded by a tree line to the left and front for even more privacy. Offered for sale at $319,000 this home is set for a move in available date of June 1.2020. Contact our office today for more information! 270-780-4663



