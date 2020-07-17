122 Foote Avenue

Amenities

Awesome location, walking distance to wonderful parks, shops, cafes, restaurants and more! This large one bedroom unit just received new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Located on the second floor of a two family building. Each room features tall ceilings and lots of natural light. Separate bedroom and living room plus eat-in kitchen which comes equipped with appliances. Private balcony. Please excuse the mess while we clean up the building! Please no pets, section 8 not accepted. Available for immediate move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.