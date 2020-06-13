/
/
el dorado
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM
9 Apartments for rent in El Dorado, KS📍
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
418 N Topeka
418 North Topeka Street, El Dorado, KS
3 Bedrooms
$695
Very clean 3 bedroom/1 bath house in El Dorado! - - Large rooms - High ceilings - Covered front porch - Screen in back porch - Storage area - Detached garage - Mature trees No Pets Allowed (RLNE4313637)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
203 S Denver
203 South Denver Street, El Dorado, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath home in El Dorado! - Cute & affordable! Conveniently located near the hospital! - Bedrooms are located upstairs - Lots of charm - Off street parking - Washer/dryer hookups - Central heat & air Call today for a
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
314 N Gordy
314 North Gordy Street, El Dorado, KS
3 Bedrooms
$675
314 N Gordy Available 06/15/20 Freshly painted 3 bedroom/1 bath house in El Dorado! - This one is in the perfect location! Near the YMCA & downtown amenities! - Newly painted - Hardwood floors - Large utility room - Off street parking -
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
221 N Summit
221 North Summit Street, El Dorado, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Amazing 3 bedroom/2.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
243 Bel Air
243 Belair St, El Dorado, KS
3 Bedrooms
$775
243 Bel Air Available 06/01/20 Nice 3 bedroom/1 bathroom with attached garage in northeast El Dorado! - - Fenced yard with deck & shed - Attached garage - Hardwood floors throughout - Nice sized bedrooms (RLNE4770957)
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
326 S Race
326 Race Street, El Dorado, KS
2 Bedrooms
$640
Cute 2 bedroom/1 bath in El Dorado! - You've gotta see this one!- single car garage utility room wood floors shed pergola fenced backyard (RLNE4256505)
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1920 West Towanda Avenue - 1
1920 Southwest 10th Street, El Dorado, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
990 sqft
Baileys Court (Formally Pinebrook Apartments) is located in a nice and Quiet area of El Dorado Kansas. I little Community tucked away in a cul de sac with access to a large pond and park. y
Results within 10 miles of El Dorado
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
435 E Broadway
435 East Broadway Avenue, Augusta, KS
3 Bedrooms
$650
865 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Appliances, VERY NICE !! - Nice 3 bedroom house located in a quiet neighborhood. This house was totally remodeled in early 2010 and still looks new.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for El Dorado rentals listed on Apartment List is $710.
Some of the colleges located in the El Dorado area include Wichita State University, and Friends University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to El Dorado from include Wichita, Haysville, Valley Center, Maize, and Newton.