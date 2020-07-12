/
delano
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
110 Apartments for rent in Delano, Wichita, KS
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
228 S Charles
228 South Charles Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1202 sqft
Quaint 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in the Historic Delano Disctrict - Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in the historic Delano district.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
222 S Charles
222 South Charles Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
782 sqft
Quaint 2 Bed 1 Bath Bungalow in Delano - Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in the heart of Delano. This home has been completely remodeled inside and out! Refrigerator, Range, Washer and Dryer included! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889118)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
209 S Glenn St
209 South Glenn Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$955
1344 sqft
Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Craftsman style house. - Property Id: 305794 Beautiful craftsman style house in Delano with unique accents , plenty of windows, and early colonial trimwork throughout. 3 bedroom (or 2 with office/study).
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
344 N Meridian Ave
344 North Meridian Avenue, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$795
884 sqft
Available 07/15/20 This well cared for home is conveniently located near Meridian & 2nd Street, with easy access to downtown and Kellogg.
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
930 W. Douglas - Suite D
930 West Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS
Studio
$595
225 sqft
Executive Suite in vibrant Delano District inside a 12,670-square foot historic building! This office includes access to lobby area, kitchen space, and conference room all flooded with natural light! Restaurants and coffee shops right across the
Results within 1 mile of Delano
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
10 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
Studio
$795
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
910 N Amidon Ave
910 N Amidon Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
1133 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Riverside English Tudor - Property Id: 316933 Rent: $675.00 Deposit: $675.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
840 1/2 S. Main
840 1/2 S Main St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
700 sqft
Upper level Balcony Apartment - Property Id: 316515 840 1/2 S. Main ?Wichita,KS Rent: $450.00 ?Deposit: $450.00 Pets:1 small only Utilities:Resident shall pay electricity and gas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1121 S Everett St
1121 South Everett Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$775
966 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Home Near Friends University - Talk about curb appeal! This beautiful home has just been remodeled with new flooring and a fresh coat of paint. Home has three bedrooms and 1 bath with spacious eat in kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
619 N. Mt. Carmel
619 Mount Carmel Avenue, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$525
600 sqft
Awesome price!! - Property Id: 305999 619 N. Mt. Carmel Wichita, KS 67203 Rent: $525.00 Deposit: $525.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
201 S St. Francis Unit #304
201 South Saint Francis Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$850
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Downtown Loft. HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! - Imagine living in a beautiful downtown loft apartment with high-end finishes. You are within walking distance to everything downtown but still able head home to peace and quite.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
615 S Mt Carmel 3
615 South Mount Carmel Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$615
950 sqft
2 Bedroom. Washer and dryer included - Property Id: 307284 Large (2) bedroom apartment. Upstairs unit in a 4plex. 950 sq ft. Central heat and air. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & Dryer included. Great neighbors. Off street parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1326 S. Vine
1326 South Vine Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$415
500 sqft
1326 S. Vine - Property Id: 291081 1322 S. Vine #3 ?Wichita,KS Rent: $415.00 ?Deposit: $415.00 Pets: No Pets Please Utilities: The resident pays gas and electric. Bedrooms: 1 Baths: 1 Heat and air: Yes Kitchen: Refrigerator and range.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1119 S. Saint Clair
1119 South Saint Clair Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
854 sqft
1119 S. Saint Clair Available 07/31/20 South West Area - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2615705)
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1714 S. Euclid St. - A
1714 Euclid Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$495
600 sqft
This centrally located 1 bedroom home has been recently updated with new flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances included with apartment. Within short driving distance to both Newman University and Friends University! .
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1201 W River Blvd
1201 West River Boulevard, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$880
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated with spectacular river, park and sky views in the Riverside neighborhood. Great for walking, disc golf, museums, and Botanical Gardens. Boathouse for kayaking and paddle board at one end of street frisbee golf the other.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1708 S St Paul
1708 South Saint Paul Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1708 S St Paul 3 bed 1 Bath - Super cute, spacious 3 bed 1 bath with fenced in yard! Ready for move in! Window coverings already in place. Large 3rd br was actually former garage. Could be used as a br or large family room. (RLNE5743090)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2211 W Irving
2211 West Irving Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1105 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath - This home has had some updates in flooring and new grass seeded for next year. Cute 3 bed 1 bath home, nice size kitchen, master bedroom. Laundry room Lg fenced yard.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
202 S. Custer
202 South Custer Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$795
Adorable 3 Bedroom Westside Rental! - Check out this gem! This home features a neutral paint scheme, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 2 living spaces on a HUGE corner lot! You don't want to miss out on this wonderful home.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1108 N Waco Ave
1108 North Waco Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$390
Nice one bedroom duplex apartment located at 1108 N Waco. Landlord pays water and trash service. For more information call (316)204-8394. (RLNE3185902)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3411 W. 2nd St. N.
3411 West 2nd Street North, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1336 sqft
Available Now - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home features a spacious kitchen with eat in space and sunroom. Also a mud room, built in cabinets, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups fenced yard, and an oversized 2 car garage.
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
806 N. Nims 1/2
806 N Nims St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$475
500 sqft
806 1/2 NIMS (Riverside) text 316-768-9584 - Property Id: 99954 for more info or to view property contact Ivan at 316-768-9584, DO NOT EMAIL, USE PHONE NUMBER PLEASE. call for application details. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
324 S. Leonine St.
324 S Leonine St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
These town homes are well-kept and in great condition to be your next home! There is nice, dark hardwood floors throughout the home excluding the bedrooms that have newer carpet. The walls have been freshly painted with a neutral gray color.