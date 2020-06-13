/
/
maize
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:30 PM
70 Apartments for rent in Maize, KS📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Maize
12 Units Available
Watercress Apartments
4060 Reed Ave, Maize, KS
1 Bedroom
$824
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
1112 sqft
Community offers 24-hour fitness center, pool, sun deck, and more. Close to Old Navy, New Market Square, and Central Heights Shopping Mall. Units have brand new kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and private patio.
Results within 1 mile of Maize
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Ridge
1 Unit Available
3370 N Brush creek Cir.
3370 Brush Creek Circle, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3825 sqft
Spacious Ranch in NW Wichita Very Near Maize South High School - Located deep in a cul de sac and kids can literally walk to Maize South High school. Its just a couple blocks away.
Results within 5 miles of Maize
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$669
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$769
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
17 Units Available
Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$789
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$889
1070 sqft
Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes have on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers and parking. Access to gym, business center, playground and sports courts. Conveniently located just off of I-235.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
Westlink
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Gardens Village, an all adult unique community with elevator access. Our residents enjoy daily activities such as playing bridge, dominoes, exercise class, jigsaw puzzles, and more.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
1 Unit Available
Brookfield Apartment
1240 E Ford St, Valley Center, KS
2 Bedrooms
$690
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$755
1146 sqft
Welcome to Brookfield Apartments located in Valley Center "Valley of Vision, Center of Progress", Kansas.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Acres
1 Unit Available
1158 N Sandplum ln
1158 Sandplum Lane, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2070 sqft
3 BD/2.5 BA HOME LOCATED ON THE WEST SIDE NEAR THE ZOO! - Location is everything! This beautiful home is located in a quiet subdivision just off W 13th St and within walking distance to Sedgwick County Park. The property features 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Acres
1 Unit Available
962 N Acadia
962 Acadia Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom near Bishop Carroll High School - Get ready to fall in love with your next home! This darling home is completely remodeled with new kitchen, fresh paint and carpet and neat as a pin.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8700 W. University Unit A
8700 West University Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
8700 W. University Unit A Available 08/03/20 ` - ` (RLNE2726407)
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
701 N First 104
701 N 1st St Unit 117, Colwich, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Unit 104 Available 07/01/20 Brand new duplex's, Colwich Ks - Property Id: 298321 Brand New duplex located in Colwich Ks, Andale schools.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2114 N. Shefford
2114 North Shefford Street, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1900 sqft
2114 N. Shefford - Property Id: 291229 2114 N. Shefford ?Wichita,KS Rent: $1,400.00 ?Deposit: $1,400.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay gas, electricity, water, trash, all lawn care, and pest control (if needed).
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
522 N. Dexter
522 North Dexter Avenue, Valley Center, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
Valley Center - Property Id: 265335 522 N. Dexter Valley Center,KS Rent: $1,025.00 ?Deposit: $1,025.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities. Including trash, lawn care and pest control.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
311 N. Evergreen Ln.
311 N Evergreen Ln, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1 sqft
Over 1200 Square feet of Living Space, Attached Garage, Huge Finished Recreation Room in Basement with Additional Storage, Nice Quiet Residential Neighborhood, Washer/Dryer Connections, 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance, All Appliances Included, and ALL
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8632 W. University #D
8632 West University Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
WEST SIDE CONDO! - 2 bed 1 bath Central air Washer/dryer included Attached 1 car garage Tenant responsible for electric only 725.00 rent 725.00 deposit 30.00 application fee PER adult- non refundable Call for showings! 316-260-2288 www.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
5530 W. Central
5530 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS
Studio
$1,300
1300 sqft
Commercial Properties - Property Id: 226301 5530 W. Central, commercial properties with great frontage and a ton on visual traffic! Call now for your tour 316-263-8110. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Oak Cliff
1 Unit Available
215 South Lark Lane - 1
215 S Lark Ln, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1670 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhouse with Attached 2 Car Garage and Fenced Back Yard! Large Basement offers a Den/Family room, storage/ utility rooms, as well as the second bathroom and third bedroom.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
305 N. Mark Allen
305 North Mark Allen Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2202 sqft
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/305-n-mark-allen ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.
Results within 10 miles of Maize
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
8 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
Studio
$795
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
North Riverside
1 Unit Available
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1690 sqft
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Pueblo
1 Unit Available
1049 W 29th St N
1049 West 29th Street North, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
1148 sqft
1049 W 29th St N Available 07/01/20 2 Bed, 1 Bath Home Located in North Wichita! - 2 Bed, 1 Bath home located in North Wichita. The home has a spacious backyard that includes a tire swing.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Historic Midtown
1 Unit Available
1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3
1240 North Emporia Avenue, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
- Upstairs unit 2 bedroom 1 bathroom $895 rent $700 deposit $35 application fee per adult (RLNE5636397)
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4767 N Wyndham Rd
4767 North Wyndham Road, Park City, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
3000 sqft
4767 N Wyndham Rd Available 07/10/20 Wyndham Estates - 5 bed 3 bath Sprinkler system Central heat/air Privacy fence Covered deck 3 car garage 3,200+ SQFT NO PETS Heights high Tenant responsible for all utilities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 S St. Francis Unit #304
201 South Saint Francis Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$850
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Downtown Loft. HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT! - Imagine living in a beautiful downtown loft apartment with high-end finishes. You are within walking distance to everything downtown but still able head home to peace and quite.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Maize, the median rent is $573 for a studio, $680 for a 1-bedroom, $903 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,227 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Maize, check out our monthly Maize Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Maize area include Wichita State University, and Friends University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Maize from include Wichita, Haysville, Valley Center, Newton, and Halstead.