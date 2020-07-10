6311 Hallet Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely updated 3 Bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Shawnee. Large living room. Kitchen has tons of counter space and comes with appliances. This home features a lovely back patio, perfect for grilling. One car garage attached to home.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.