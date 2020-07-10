All apartments in Shawnee
Find more places like 6311 Hallet Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shawnee, KS
/
6311 Hallet Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6311 Hallet Street

6311 Hallet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shawnee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6311 Hallet Street, Shawnee, KS 66216

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely updated 3 Bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Shawnee. Large living room. Kitchen has tons of counter space and comes with appliances. This home features a lovely back patio, perfect for grilling. One car garage attached to home.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 Hallet Street have any available units?
6311 Hallet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 6311 Hallet Street have?
Some of 6311 Hallet Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6311 Hallet Street currently offering any rent specials?
6311 Hallet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 Hallet Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6311 Hallet Street is pet friendly.
Does 6311 Hallet Street offer parking?
Yes, 6311 Hallet Street offers parking.
Does 6311 Hallet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 Hallet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 Hallet Street have a pool?
No, 6311 Hallet Street does not have a pool.
Does 6311 Hallet Street have accessible units?
No, 6311 Hallet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 Hallet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6311 Hallet Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St
Shawnee, KS 66203
Oasis Apartments
10900 Oasis Ct
Shawnee, KS 66203
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St
Shawnee, KS 66214
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd
Shawnee, KS 66217
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St
Shawnee, KS 66203
Prairie Pines Townhomes
5331 Findley Street
Shawnee, KS 66226
Hampton Woods
16955 W 68th St
Shawnee, KS 66217
Shawnee Station
6405 Maurer Road
Shawnee, KS 66217

Similar Pages

Shawnee 1 BedroomsShawnee 2 Bedrooms
Shawnee Apartments with ParkingShawnee Apartments with Pool
Shawnee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KS
Raytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City