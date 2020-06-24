All apartments in Shawnee
24010 West 57th Terrace

24010 West 57th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

24010 West 57th Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This beautiful home has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen also has a breakfast bar and a pantry for extra storage. High ceilings in the living room and a gas fireplace that continues into the master bedroom. Master bathroom has double sinks, a standing shower, and a tub. Huge walk-in closet. Small mudroom just off the garage. Basement area is finished with 2 additional bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. Backyard overlooks a large pond and has a spacious patio. 2 car garage with barn style doors on the side of the home. This beautiful home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24010 West 57th Terrace have any available units?
24010 West 57th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 24010 West 57th Terrace have?
Some of 24010 West 57th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24010 West 57th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
24010 West 57th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24010 West 57th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 24010 West 57th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 24010 West 57th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 24010 West 57th Terrace offers parking.
Does 24010 West 57th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24010 West 57th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24010 West 57th Terrace have a pool?
No, 24010 West 57th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 24010 West 57th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 24010 West 57th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 24010 West 57th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 24010 West 57th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
