24010 West 57th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This beautiful home has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen also has a breakfast bar and a pantry for extra storage. High ceilings in the living room and a gas fireplace that continues into the master bedroom. Master bathroom has double sinks, a standing shower, and a tub. Huge walk-in closet. Small mudroom just off the garage. Basement area is finished with 2 additional bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. Backyard overlooks a large pond and has a spacious patio. 2 car garage with barn style doors on the side of the home. This beautiful home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.