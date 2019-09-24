5300 W 50TH TERR.

Amenities
September FREE On This Fully Upgraded 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home offers a contemporary finish.
It has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a gorgeous glass tile backsplash, hardwood floors through out, a full unfinished basement, a fenced in back yard, and an attached garage.
Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.
The home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.
Make sure to reach out to us today as this home will not last long!!!
For a full list of our available units please visit our website at www.sederson.com.
(RLNE2358318)