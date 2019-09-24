5300 W 50TH TERR.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

September FREE On This Fully Upgraded 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home offers a contemporary finish.

It has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a gorgeous glass tile backsplash, hardwood floors through out, a full unfinished basement, a fenced in back yard, and an attached garage.

Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.



The home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.



