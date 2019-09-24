All apartments in Roeland Park
5300 W 50TH TERR.

5300 W 50th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

5300 W 50th Ter, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
September FREE On This Fully Upgraded 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home offers a contemporary finish.
It has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a gorgeous glass tile backsplash, hardwood floors through out, a full unfinished basement, a fenced in back yard, and an attached garage.
Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.

The home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.

Make sure to reach out to us today as this home will not last long!!!
For a full list of our available units please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE2358318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 W 50TH TERR. have any available units?
5300 W 50TH TERR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 5300 W 50TH TERR. have?
Some of 5300 W 50TH TERR.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 W 50TH TERR. currently offering any rent specials?
5300 W 50TH TERR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 W 50TH TERR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 W 50TH TERR. is pet friendly.
Does 5300 W 50TH TERR. offer parking?
Yes, 5300 W 50TH TERR. offers parking.
Does 5300 W 50TH TERR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 W 50TH TERR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 W 50TH TERR. have a pool?
No, 5300 W 50TH TERR. does not have a pool.
Does 5300 W 50TH TERR. have accessible units?
No, 5300 W 50TH TERR. does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 W 50TH TERR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300 W 50TH TERR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 W 50TH TERR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5300 W 50TH TERR. does not have units with air conditioning.
