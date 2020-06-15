5205 W 49TH STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Roeland Park.

The home offers newer hardwood floors, all brand new appliances, granite countertops, central air, gas heat, 1 car attached garage, a full unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections, and a fully fenced back yard.



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



(RLNE5849148)