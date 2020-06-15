All apartments in Roeland Park
Find more places like 5205 W 49TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roeland Park, KS
/
5205 W 49TH STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

5205 W 49TH STREET

5205 West 49th Street · (816) 531-2555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roeland Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5205 West 49th Street, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5205 W 49TH STREET · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Roeland Park.
The home offers newer hardwood floors, all brand new appliances, granite countertops, central air, gas heat, 1 car attached garage, a full unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections, and a fully fenced back yard.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE5849148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5205 W 49TH STREET have any available units?
5205 W 49TH STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5205 W 49TH STREET have?
Some of 5205 W 49TH STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5205 W 49TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5205 W 49TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 W 49TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5205 W 49TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5205 W 49TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5205 W 49TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 5205 W 49TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5205 W 49TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 W 49TH STREET have a pool?
No, 5205 W 49TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5205 W 49TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 5205 W 49TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 W 49TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5205 W 49TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5205 W 49TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5205 W 49TH STREET has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5205 W 49TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Roeland Park 2 BedroomsRoeland Park Apartments with Balcony
Roeland Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoeland Park Apartments with Parking
Roeland Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity