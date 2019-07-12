All apartments in Roeland Park
5115 ROSEWOOD DR.

5115 Rosewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5115 Rosewood Drive, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This recently upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bath home offers granite countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, subway tiles in the bathroom, refinished hardware floors, a decorative fireplace, and a covered patio. The back yard is fully fenced.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
There is no basement in this home.

The home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.

For a full listing of all of our available properties please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE3405923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 ROSEWOOD DR. have any available units?
5115 ROSEWOOD DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 5115 ROSEWOOD DR. have?
Some of 5115 ROSEWOOD DR.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 ROSEWOOD DR. currently offering any rent specials?
5115 ROSEWOOD DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 ROSEWOOD DR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 ROSEWOOD DR. is pet friendly.
Does 5115 ROSEWOOD DR. offer parking?
No, 5115 ROSEWOOD DR. does not offer parking.
Does 5115 ROSEWOOD DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 ROSEWOOD DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 ROSEWOOD DR. have a pool?
No, 5115 ROSEWOOD DR. does not have a pool.
Does 5115 ROSEWOOD DR. have accessible units?
No, 5115 ROSEWOOD DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 ROSEWOOD DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 ROSEWOOD DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5115 ROSEWOOD DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5115 ROSEWOOD DR. does not have units with air conditioning.
