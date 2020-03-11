Amenities

5019 W 56th St Available 04/03/20 Adorable Roeland Park Home-Available for Showings in APRIL!!! - Get on the waiting list here:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1383139?source=marketing

Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



Beautiful Roeland Park 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home!! Great highway access and right across the street from 'R' park. Live in luxury with full stainless steel kitchen appliances and extremely spacious bedrooms! Gorgeous hardwood flooring in majority of the house and brand new carpet in one large room! Large and fully fenced backyard, perfect for your pet! Main level laundry, washer and dryer included but not warrantied. 1 car garage and unfinished basement with tons of storage. Don't miss out on this one, it will not last long!!



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



