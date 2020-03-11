All apartments in Roeland Park
5019 W 56th St

5019 West 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5019 West 56th Street, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
5019 W 56th St Available 04/03/20 Adorable Roeland Park Home-Available for Showings in APRIL!!! - Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1383139?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Beautiful Roeland Park 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home!! Great highway access and right across the street from 'R' park. Live in luxury with full stainless steel kitchen appliances and extremely spacious bedrooms! Gorgeous hardwood flooring in majority of the house and brand new carpet in one large room! Large and fully fenced backyard, perfect for your pet! Main level laundry, washer and dryer included but not warrantied. 1 car garage and unfinished basement with tons of storage. Don't miss out on this one, it will not last long!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5626785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5019 W 56th St have any available units?
5019 W 56th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 5019 W 56th St have?
Some of 5019 W 56th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5019 W 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
5019 W 56th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5019 W 56th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5019 W 56th St is pet friendly.
Does 5019 W 56th St offer parking?
Yes, 5019 W 56th St offers parking.
Does 5019 W 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5019 W 56th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5019 W 56th St have a pool?
No, 5019 W 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 5019 W 56th St have accessible units?
No, 5019 W 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5019 W 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5019 W 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5019 W 56th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5019 W 56th St does not have units with air conditioning.

