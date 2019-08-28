4742 Falmouth

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

{4742} Location Location Location - Walk to KC Joes, Taco Republic! Close to KU Med, Westport! - Open and Bright 2 bedroom home in charming Roeland Park!



Vaulted ceilings with sky lights really open up the main floor. Kitchen comes with all appliances, ample storage space and bar/ island perfect for entertaining! Comfy and bright living room!



Huge master bedroom on the main level! Separate heating/ cooling from the rest of the home.



Updated bathroom with glass encased onyx shower, plenty of storage space and full size washer and dryer included!



Second floor loft is spacious and secluded- could be used as second living space.



Call or email today to schedule a tour!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4043312)