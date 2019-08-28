All apartments in Roeland Park
Find more places like 4742 Falmouth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roeland Park, KS
/
4742 Falmouth
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:19 PM

4742 Falmouth

4742 Falmouth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roeland Park
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4742 Falmouth Street, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
{4742} Location Location Location - Walk to KC Joes, Taco Republic! Close to KU Med, Westport! - Open and Bright 2 bedroom home in charming Roeland Park!

Vaulted ceilings with sky lights really open up the main floor. Kitchen comes with all appliances, ample storage space and bar/ island perfect for entertaining! Comfy and bright living room!

Huge master bedroom on the main level! Separate heating/ cooling from the rest of the home.

Updated bathroom with glass encased onyx shower, plenty of storage space and full size washer and dryer included!

Second floor loft is spacious and secluded- could be used as second living space.

Call or email today to schedule a tour!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4043312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4742 Falmouth have any available units?
4742 Falmouth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
Is 4742 Falmouth currently offering any rent specials?
4742 Falmouth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4742 Falmouth pet-friendly?
Yes, 4742 Falmouth is pet friendly.
Does 4742 Falmouth offer parking?
No, 4742 Falmouth does not offer parking.
Does 4742 Falmouth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4742 Falmouth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4742 Falmouth have a pool?
No, 4742 Falmouth does not have a pool.
Does 4742 Falmouth have accessible units?
No, 4742 Falmouth does not have accessible units.
Does 4742 Falmouth have units with dishwashers?
No, 4742 Falmouth does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4742 Falmouth have units with air conditioning?
No, 4742 Falmouth does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Roeland Park 2 BedroomsRoeland Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Roeland Park Apartments with Washer-DryersRoeland Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Roeland Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KS
Liberty, MOGrandview, MOGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City