Prairie Village, KS
7904 Fontana Street
Last updated October 10 2019 at 4:15 PM

7904 Fontana Street

7904 Fontana Street · No Longer Available
Location

7904 Fontana Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Corinth Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Corinth Hills home for lease with tons of space. Home has a great flow, perfect for entertaining with an open kitchen. Beautifully crafted stone patio and super fun with bar and loads of cabinets and storage space. Master and 2 bedrooms on second level then go up a short flight of stairs to the large 4th bedroom. Home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7904 Fontana Street have any available units?
7904 Fontana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
Is 7904 Fontana Street currently offering any rent specials?
7904 Fontana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7904 Fontana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7904 Fontana Street is pet friendly.
Does 7904 Fontana Street offer parking?
No, 7904 Fontana Street does not offer parking.
Does 7904 Fontana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7904 Fontana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7904 Fontana Street have a pool?
No, 7904 Fontana Street does not have a pool.
Does 7904 Fontana Street have accessible units?
No, 7904 Fontana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7904 Fontana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7904 Fontana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7904 Fontana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7904 Fontana Street does not have units with air conditioning.
