7800 Booth Dr
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

7800 Booth Dr

7800 Booth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7800 Booth Drive, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Meadow Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Prairie Village RANCH Home-Showing NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1266249?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!! Charming ranch on one of the best lots available and wonderful location! Beautiful corner lot with spacious newer driveway. 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home with 2 car garage. New furnace and AC for maximum energy efficiency!! Beautifully tiled shower and floor in full bathroom. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, tiled floors in the kitchen, utility, 1/2 bath, and entry. New Stainless steel gas stove, over the range microwave, and dishwasher. Don't miss out on this one!!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first cat and an additional $15 for each additional pet. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5553912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 Booth Dr have any available units?
7800 Booth Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 7800 Booth Dr have?
Some of 7800 Booth Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 Booth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7800 Booth Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 Booth Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7800 Booth Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7800 Booth Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7800 Booth Dr offers parking.
Does 7800 Booth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 Booth Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 Booth Dr have a pool?
No, 7800 Booth Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7800 Booth Dr have accessible units?
No, 7800 Booth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 Booth Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 Booth Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7800 Booth Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7800 Booth Dr has units with air conditioning.
