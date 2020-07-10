7700 Windsor Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Completely remodeled!! NEW everything- paint, kitchen and bathrooms! . The house sits on a large, well-maintained corner lot. Beautiful original hardwood floors cover the main living space and all bedrooms. An extended 2-car garage leaves space for storage and/or lawn equipment. Huge basement to use as a great rec, office or play area. Walking distance to SME!! NO Smoking inside! Faux fireplace- not to be used by tenants.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.