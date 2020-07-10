7700 Windsor Street

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Completely remodeled!! NEW everything- paint, kitchen and bathrooms! . The house sits on a large, well-maintained corner lot. Beautiful original hardwood floors cover the main living space and all bedrooms. An extended 2-car garage leaves space for storage and/or lawn equipment. Huge basement to use as a great rec, office or play area. Walking distance to SME!! NO Smoking inside! Faux fireplace- not to be used by tenants.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.