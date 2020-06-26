Amenities
5810 W 78th Terrace Available 04/03/20 {5810} Updated PV Ranch + Finished Basement + Fenced Yard - Pets Welcome + All appliances included - Charming Prairie Village ranch close to downtown OP!
Main level features hardwood flooring. Spacious living room with white-washed brick fireplace. Formal dining room with access to the back deck!
Updated kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets!
Finished basement with full bath.
3 bedrooms on main level, 1 bedroom downstairs!
Washer/ Dryer included
1 Car Garage
(RLNE4958830)