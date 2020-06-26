All apartments in Prairie Village
Prairie Village, KS
5810 W 78th Terrace
Location

5810 West 78th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5810 W 78th Terrace Available 04/03/20 {5810} Updated PV Ranch + Finished Basement + Fenced Yard - Pets Welcome + All appliances included - Charming Prairie Village ranch close to downtown OP!

Main level features hardwood flooring. Spacious living room with white-washed brick fireplace. Formal dining room with access to the back deck!

Updated kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets!

Finished basement with full bath.

3 bedrooms on main level, 1 bedroom downstairs!

Washer/ Dryer included

1 Car Garage

(RLNE4958830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5810 W 78th Terrace have any available units?
5810 W 78th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 5810 W 78th Terrace have?
Some of 5810 W 78th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5810 W 78th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5810 W 78th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5810 W 78th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5810 W 78th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5810 W 78th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5810 W 78th Terrace offers parking.
Does 5810 W 78th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5810 W 78th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5810 W 78th Terrace have a pool?
No, 5810 W 78th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5810 W 78th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5810 W 78th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5810 W 78th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5810 W 78th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5810 W 78th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5810 W 78th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
