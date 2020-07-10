All apartments in Prairie Village
2317 W 79th St
2317 W 79th St

2317 West 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2317 West 79th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Meadow Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7a2fc36005 ---- THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED, SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE.This classic Prairie Village ranch home has been updated with completely upgraded kitchen and bath and new paint throughout. The home features a nice size living room And second living space, formal dining area, great kitchen, laundry/mudroom, 3 bedrooms and full bath. Located on a shady lot with fenced back yard, just 2 blocks from all the shopping and dining at 75th and State Line. Refrigerator provided. AVAILABLE: Now LEASE TERM: 12 months or more, ending in May or June PETS: Considered depending on breed, size and age, additional deposit and pet rent BASEMENT: No Attic storage w/pull-down stairs FENCE: Yes LAWN SERVICE: Not provided Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 W 79th St have any available units?
2317 W 79th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 2317 W 79th St have?
Some of 2317 W 79th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 W 79th St currently offering any rent specials?
2317 W 79th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 W 79th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 W 79th St is pet friendly.
Does 2317 W 79th St offer parking?
No, 2317 W 79th St does not offer parking.
Does 2317 W 79th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 W 79th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 W 79th St have a pool?
No, 2317 W 79th St does not have a pool.
Does 2317 W 79th St have accessible units?
No, 2317 W 79th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 W 79th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 W 79th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2317 W 79th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2317 W 79th St does not have units with air conditioning.

