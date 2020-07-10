2317 W 79th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7a2fc36005 ---- THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED, SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE.This classic Prairie Village ranch home has been updated with completely upgraded kitchen and bath and new paint throughout. The home features a nice size living room And second living space, formal dining area, great kitchen, laundry/mudroom, 3 bedrooms and full bath. Located on a shady lot with fenced back yard, just 2 blocks from all the shopping and dining at 75th and State Line. Refrigerator provided. AVAILABLE: Now LEASE TERM: 12 months or more, ending in May or June PETS: Considered depending on breed, size and age, additional deposit and pet rent BASEMENT: No Attic storage w/pull-down stairs FENCE: Yes LAWN SERVICE: Not provided Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable