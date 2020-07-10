Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath with a bonus room located in the back of the home in Olathe Ks. This home will be available to view 5/1/2019. Owner is asking for a 2 year lease. Please call 913-276-4318 for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 621 W Poor St have any available units?
621 W Poor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 621 W Poor St currently offering any rent specials?
621 W Poor St is not currently offering any rent specials.