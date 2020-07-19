All apartments in Olathe
2100 East Arrowhead Circle

2100 East Arrowhead Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2100 East Arrowhead Circle, Olathe, KS 66062
Arrowhead

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Olathe home for lease right by Arrowhead park and the Indian Creek trail! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home has lots of character. Olathe schools.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not adveartise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 East Arrowhead Circle have any available units?
2100 East Arrowhead Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 2100 East Arrowhead Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2100 East Arrowhead Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 East Arrowhead Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 East Arrowhead Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2100 East Arrowhead Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2100 East Arrowhead Circle offers parking.
Does 2100 East Arrowhead Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 East Arrowhead Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 East Arrowhead Circle have a pool?
No, 2100 East Arrowhead Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2100 East Arrowhead Circle have accessible units?
No, 2100 East Arrowhead Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 East Arrowhead Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 East Arrowhead Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 East Arrowhead Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2100 East Arrowhead Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
