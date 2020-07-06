14193 W 128th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Another great property from Renters Warehouse and the Dave Tomassi leasing team. Text or call 785-969-8857. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, huge raised ceilings in the living room adjacent to the main staircase, 2 car garage and a large fenced in backyard. The home features hardwood and carpet throughout, a large finished family room and high ceilings with an over sized windows. Available now, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent. No evictions, No felonies, and good rental history. No Section 8. No smoking. Renters insurance required. Pets negotiable with additional deposit.