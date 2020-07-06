All apartments in Olathe
14193 W 128th St
Last updated November 14 2019 at 6:11 PM

14193 W 128th St

14193 West 128th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14193 West 128th Street, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another great property from Renters Warehouse and the Dave Tomassi leasing team. Text or call 785-969-8857. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, huge raised ceilings in the living room adjacent to the main staircase, 2 car garage and a large fenced in backyard. The home features hardwood and carpet throughout, a large finished family room and high ceilings with an over sized windows. Available now, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent. No evictions, No felonies, and good rental history. No Section 8. No smoking. Renters insurance required. Pets negotiable with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14193 W 128th St have any available units?
14193 W 128th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 14193 W 128th St have?
Some of 14193 W 128th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14193 W 128th St currently offering any rent specials?
14193 W 128th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14193 W 128th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14193 W 128th St is pet friendly.
Does 14193 W 128th St offer parking?
Yes, 14193 W 128th St offers parking.
Does 14193 W 128th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14193 W 128th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14193 W 128th St have a pool?
No, 14193 W 128th St does not have a pool.
Does 14193 W 128th St have accessible units?
No, 14193 W 128th St does not have accessible units.
Does 14193 W 128th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14193 W 128th St does not have units with dishwashers.

