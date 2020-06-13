/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:02 AM
180 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mission, KS
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mission
9 Units Available
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1788 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission
1 Unit Available
5436 Outlook Street
5436 Outlook Street, Mission, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1234 sqft
5436 Outlook Street Available 07/01/20 Home in Roeland Park! - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with an attached one car garage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission
1 Unit Available
6019 W 54TH
6019 West 54th Terrace, Mission, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Mission Kansas - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Mission Kansas. The home offers an eat in kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
Results within 1 mile of Mission
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Overland Park Hills
1 Unit Available
4808 Craig Ln
4808 Craig Lane, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1457 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Overland Park - 3 BR Duplex - Property Id: 298583 Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and one 1/2 bathroom. 1 car garage. Super location for easy access to I-35 and I-635. 9 ft tall main floor ceilings. Granite tops.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
3800 W 66th Street
3800 West 66th Street, Mission Hills, KS
3800 W 66th Street Available 06/15/20 {3800} Incredible Mission Hills Remodel + Main Level Master + Chef's Kitchen + Butler's Pantry - Gorgeous updates in completely reconfigured floor plan, amazing location! Main level features hardwood flooring
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5227 Catalina St.
5227 Catalina Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
5227 Catalina St. Available 07/01/20 Charming Roeland Park 3 Bed & 2 Bath Available for July Move In! - CHARMING 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a tree lined cul-de-sac in Roeland Park neighborhood. Hardwood and tile floors throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prairie Village
1 Unit Available
7411 Birch
7411 Birch Street, Prairie Village, KS
7411 Birch Available 08/10/20 {7411} Renovated + Hardwoods Throughout + Upgrades Galore! - Super Charming Prairie Village Cape Cod complete with dormer windows in upper bedrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairway
1 Unit Available
5900 ALHAMBRA STREET
5900 Alhambra Street, Fairway, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Fairway - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has hardwood floors, a nice kitchen, a big family room off of the kitchen, carpet in the back bedroom, and an unfinished basement.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5218 Alder Drive
5218 Alder Drive, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1104 sqft
Fully furnished ~ Utilities & Google Fiber paid ~ short or long-term lease! Centrally located in the KC metro and less than 5 miles to several hospitals! Quiet neighborhood in Mission/Roeland Park, KS, surrounded by mature trees and single-family
1 of 20
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5222 Buena Vista
5222 Buena Vista Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
{5222} Adorable & Clean Ranch + Large Bedrooms + ALL Appliances Included + Oversize 2 Car Garage - This is a lovely ranch located just a few block north of Shawnee Mission Parkway on a quaint block not far from the Plaza, KU Med School and much
Results within 5 miles of Mission
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kenilworth
13 Units Available
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1673 sqft
Located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas, Kenilworth Apartment Homes is less than two miles from the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1242 sqft
With a cinema room, tennis courts and a game room on-site, tenants have access to a number of community amenities. Apartments include highly sought after features including fireplaces, private balconies, and upgraded kitchens.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1206 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1713 sqft
Newly updated homes with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a grilling area, basketball court, and tennis court. Near shopping and dining at Oak Park Mall. By US 69.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Riverview
9 Units Available
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1253 sqft
City View at St. Margaret's is a beautiful modern building featuring 111 residencies in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom configurations with contemporary interiors. St.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1536 sqft
Welcome to The Club at Indian Creek, in Overland Park, Kansas, a park-like community close to Brookridge Golf Course, I-435, Metcalf 103 Shopping Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, The Sprint Campus, Oak Park Mall, the Jo, and Starbucks.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
25 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 89
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1327 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Westside North
5 Units Available
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1566 sqft
Gorgeous loft apartments, dedicated parking, and community green space in a wonderful neighborhood on the west side. Switzer Lofts is a 114 unit loft located off 18th and Madison in Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:54am
9 Units Available
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1732 sqft
Sheridan Ridge Townhomes Homes offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Prairie Village
54 Units Available
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,815
1529 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
18 Units Available
Perry 81
8000 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1236 sqft
Numerous onsite features like outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, complimentary coffee bar and recently renovated clubhouse. Located in the Overland Park community just off I-35.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westwood
17 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1512 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Similar Pages
Mission Apartments with GarageMission Apartments with GymMission Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMission Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MO