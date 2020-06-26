5901 W 57TH ST

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath House in Mission Kansas - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Mission Kansas.

The home offers hardwood floors throughout, a refrigerator, stove,oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central air, gas heat, 1 car attached garage, and a full unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections.

Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.



(RLNE3475130)