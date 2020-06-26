All apartments in Mission
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

5901 W 57TH ST

5901 West 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5901 West 57th Street, Mission, KS 66202
Mission

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House in Mission Kansas - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Mission Kansas.
The home offers hardwood floors throughout, a refrigerator, stove,oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central air, gas heat, 1 car attached garage, and a full unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections.
Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE3475130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 W 57TH ST have any available units?
5901 W 57TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, KS.
What amenities does 5901 W 57TH ST have?
Some of 5901 W 57TH ST's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 W 57TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
5901 W 57TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 W 57TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 5901 W 57TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 5901 W 57TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 5901 W 57TH ST offers parking.
Does 5901 W 57TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 W 57TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 W 57TH ST have a pool?
No, 5901 W 57TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 5901 W 57TH ST have accessible units?
No, 5901 W 57TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 W 57TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 W 57TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 5901 W 57TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5901 W 57TH ST has units with air conditioning.
