Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5427 Walmer St Available 04/01/19 Coming soon in Mission, KS!! Don't miss this one! - Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. The appointment times listed on our website are the ONLY availability for that home/agent. The appointments are "open" and could include several people, please don't let this discourage you! Hope to see you soon! Beautiful 2 bedroom home in a GREAT location with tons of updates! Private and tucked away with a one car garage. The renovated kitchen includes custom granite tile counters, new cabinetry and newer stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, range, microwave and refrigerator! Has a laundry room with washer and dryer included! The newly remodeled bathroom has a whirlpool tub, custom tile, HEATED towel rack, HEATED fan light, granite vanity and a one piece integrated toilet. Dual pane energy efficient windows and patio slider. Driveway big enough to park 3 cars in!! Fenced backyard! Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.kcpropertymanager.Com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement. Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Applications are $35 a person and require a credit and background check. We do not accept section 8 vouchers. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



Cable ready, Microwave, Hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Fenced yard, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range



(RLNE4765054)