4811 Horton Street

LIVE the LIFE!! You do not mow the lawn, or remove snow…you just relax in your sunny condo with vaulted ceilings or sit by the fabulous community pool! The great room has soaring ceilings and a corner fireplace. The master has its own bathroom with double sinks and walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom shares the hall bath. Its like having 2 master bedrooms! Back deck looks off into woods. Washer & Dryer Included! Just a few minutes from the Plaza! Call Now!!
County: Johnson
Subd: Summit
Style: Upper Unit Condo
Year built: 1984
Sq feet per county: 1050
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Garage: Carport
Laundry location: main level
Basement: n/a
Fenced: No
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit:Small Only
Community Pool: Yes
Elem Schl: Rushton
Middle Schl: Antioch
High Schl: Shawnee Miss North
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, fridge, microwave,
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: I-35 to Lamar, south to Horton, left to home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.