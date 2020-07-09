All apartments in Mission
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

4811 Horton Street

4811 Horton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4811 Horton Street, Mission, KS 66202
Mission

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
LIVE the LIFE!! You do not mow the lawn, or remove snow…you just relax in your sunny condo with vaulted ceilings or sit by the fabulous community pool! The great room has soaring ceilings and a corner fireplace. The master has its own bathroom with double sinks and walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom shares the hall bath. Its like having 2 master bedrooms! Back deck looks off into woods. Washer & Dryer Included! Just a few minutes from the Plaza! Call Now!!

County: Johnson
Subd: Summit
Style: Upper Unit Condo
Year built: 1984
Sq feet per county: 1050
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Garage: Carport
Laundry location: main level
Basement: n/a
Fenced: No
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit:Small Only
Community Pool: Yes
Elem Schl: Rushton
Middle Schl: Antioch
High Schl: Shawnee Miss North
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, fridge, microwave,
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: I-35 to Lamar, south to Horton, left to home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

