4811 Horton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool garage

LIVE the LIFE!! You do not mow the lawn, or remove snow…you just relax in your sunny condo with vaulted ceilings or sit by the fabulous community pool! The great room has soaring ceilings and a corner fireplace. The master has its own bathroom with double sinks and walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom shares the hall bath. Its like having 2 master bedrooms! Back deck looks off into woods. Washer & Dryer Included! Just a few minutes from the Plaza! Call Now!!



County: Johnson

Subd: Summit

Style: Upper Unit Condo

Year built: 1984

Sq feet per county: 1050

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Garage: Carport

Laundry location: main level

Basement: n/a

Fenced: No

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central

Pet deposit:Small Only

Community Pool: Yes

Elem Schl: Rushton

Middle Schl: Antioch

High Schl: Shawnee Miss North

Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, fridge, microwave,

Directions: I-35 to Lamar, south to Horton, left to home.



