Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

6511 High Drive Available 06/06/20 Beautiful Executive Home in Mission Hills, Kansas - This Executive Home is located in Mission Hills and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The home has a large Living room, Dining room and Family room with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the Home. The kitchen includes Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Double Oven, Dishwasher and Microwave. The 4 bedrooms are on the second floor with 2 Full bathrooms. This home has central air conditioning and a gas furnace. The basement has plenty of storage with Washer and Dryer hookups. There is a private driveway with a attached two car garage. The backyard is fenced with well-maintained landscaping and large patio off of Kitchen. Yard care taken care of by ownership. Pets are Welcome upon approval with $200 Pet Deposit per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Sorry no Cats. The House will be unfurnished at time of occupancy. No Smoking Home!



Rent is $3,695.00 Per Month



No Cats Allowed



