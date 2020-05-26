All apartments in Mission Hills
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

6511 High Drive

6511 High Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6511 High Drive, Mission Hills, KS 66208
Mission Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6511 High Drive Available 06/06/20 Beautiful Executive Home in Mission Hills, Kansas - This Executive Home is located in Mission Hills and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The home has a large Living room, Dining room and Family room with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the Home. The kitchen includes Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Double Oven, Dishwasher and Microwave. The 4 bedrooms are on the second floor with 2 Full bathrooms. This home has central air conditioning and a gas furnace. The basement has plenty of storage with Washer and Dryer hookups. There is a private driveway with a attached two car garage. The backyard is fenced with well-maintained landscaping and large patio off of Kitchen. Yard care taken care of by ownership. Pets are Welcome upon approval with $200 Pet Deposit per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Sorry no Cats. The House will be unfurnished at time of occupancy. No Smoking Home!

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $3,695.00 Per Month

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4251883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities


