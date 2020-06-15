Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

609 Timberwick Available 07/16/20 Westside Townhouse - What a Cute Move-In Ready Rental! This 3 bedroom (1 bedroom is nonconforming), 1.5 bathroom town-house has a basement and a garage with a automatic garage door opener for covered parking. Nice big kitchen with wood floors opens up to the dining area, and a cozy family room with a wood burning fireplace. Upstairs is the master bedroom with his and her closets, a large second bedroom, and a full bathroom with a linen closet. The basement is a sweet retreat! Rental Price includes pool, club-house, trash service, most exterior painting, lawn care, leaves and snow removal. Pets are subject to owner approval.



(RLNE5789037)