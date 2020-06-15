All apartments in Manhattan
Find more places like 609 Timberwick.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan, KS
/
609 Timberwick
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

609 Timberwick

609 Timberwick Place · (620) 232-0822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

609 Timberwick Place, Manhattan, KS 66503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 609 Timberwick · Avail. Jul 16

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
609 Timberwick Available 07/16/20 Westside Townhouse - What a Cute Move-In Ready Rental! This 3 bedroom (1 bedroom is nonconforming), 1.5 bathroom town-house has a basement and a garage with a automatic garage door opener for covered parking. Nice big kitchen with wood floors opens up to the dining area, and a cozy family room with a wood burning fireplace. Upstairs is the master bedroom with his and her closets, a large second bedroom, and a full bathroom with a linen closet. The basement is a sweet retreat! Rental Price includes pool, club-house, trash service, most exterior painting, lawn care, leaves and snow removal. Pets are subject to owner approval.

(RLNE5789037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Timberwick have any available units?
609 Timberwick has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Timberwick have?
Some of 609 Timberwick's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Timberwick currently offering any rent specials?
609 Timberwick isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Timberwick pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Timberwick is pet friendly.
Does 609 Timberwick offer parking?
Yes, 609 Timberwick does offer parking.
Does 609 Timberwick have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Timberwick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Timberwick have a pool?
Yes, 609 Timberwick has a pool.
Does 609 Timberwick have accessible units?
No, 609 Timberwick does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Timberwick have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Timberwick does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 609 Timberwick?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Garage
Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with Parking
Manhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity