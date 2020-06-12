24 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manhattan, KS

Apartment List
1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Redbud Estates
1 Unit Available
2500 Farm Bureau Rd Lot 138
2500 Farm Bureau Road, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$879
784 sqft
We have a great new move in special for this month only! Move in June and pay less than $500 in rent until August! This home is located in Redbud Estates.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
605 Timberwick Place
605 Timberwick Place, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1024 sqft
Charming TWO STORY!!! - Located in a well-established neighborhood you can enjoy the wonderful perks such as a swimming pool and tennis and basketball courts located in the community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northview
1 Unit Available
950 Mission
950 Mission Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
950 Mission Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom duplex with huge back yard in excellent location! Virtual Showings Available - Unit can be rented with property next door.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
820 N Manhattan Ave #4D
820 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Luxury Condo ~ Across from KSU College of Business - Breathtaking custom-appointed luxury condo across the street from KSU and Aggieville. Gated parking with the safest and most convenient location in Manhattan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
304 Twykingham Pl.
304 Twykingham Place, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$825
304 Twykingham Pl. Available 08/01/20 Unique 2 Bedroom Townhouse Located in West Manhattan! - Looking for an affordable townhouse near the Seth Child area? This townhouse offers that and much more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northview
1 Unit Available
948 Mission
948 Mission Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
948 Mission Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Duplex - Unit can be rented with property next door (950 Mission) Rent: $750 (trash, sewer, and water included in rent price) Bedrooms: 2 Baths: 1 Duplex Parking in driveway/street Stackable

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Park
1 Unit Available
801 Fremont B
801 Fremont Street, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
801 Fremont B Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom on Fremont- close to Aggieville and City Park - 2 bedroom unit biking distance from KSU and walking distance to downtown and Aggieville.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Mt. Brier Place
607 Mount Brier Place, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
607 Mt.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1320 N Manhattan Ave
1320 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$710
This is a very nice recently up-dated 2 bedroom home. It is located right across K-State and very close to Aggieville. It features range,refrigerator, dishwasher, (washer, dryer(coin operated)) garbage disposal, central air/heat. Private parking.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadows
1 Unit Available
1909 Crescent Dr.
1909 Crescent Drive, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$975
1909 Crescent Dr.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
1315 N 9th St
1315 North 9th Street, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
This is an up - dated 2 bedroom house with an office which could be use as a 3rd bedroom with Garage & fenced yard. It features range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, central air/heat.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Timberwick Pl
607 Timberwick Place, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
607 Timberwick Pl - 1 Available 06/15/20 607 Timberwick, Manhattan KS - Nice 2 bed/ 1.5 bath town home. Three levels of living space with single car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2904 Russel Ct
2904 Russell Court, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1124 sqft
2904 Russel Ct Available 06/13/20 Quality Home Management - Available: 17 June 2020 Schedule a showing: https://www.qhmks.com/vacancies Application: www.QHMKS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Humboldt West
1 Unit Available
121 N 17th St. Main floor
121 North 17th Street, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$900
121 N 17th St. Main floor Available 08/01/20 2 bed 1 bath close to KSU and Aggieville. Virtual Showings Available! - Rent: $900.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1207 Claflin Main Floor
1207 Claflin Road, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
864 sqft
2 bedroom Main Floor unit. Virtual Showings and Short-Term Lease Available.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
East Park
1 Unit Available
711 N Juliette Apt 4
711 North Juliette Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Completely updated two bedroom apartment features carpet and tile floors, custom cabinetry, banquette seating and table included, all new appliances including microwave and dishwasher, laundry in unit, large walk-in showers completely tiled, large

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2710 Donnas Way
2710 Donnas Way, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1015 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, duplex. Single car garage. ***NO PETS/ANIMALS***

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1010 Thurston - 1
1010 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED New granite, cabinets, flooring, pant, plumbing fixtures, and appliances Washer/Dryer in unit, large pantry in kitchen, central air Off street parking, Pet friendly Newly Renovated

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
City Park West
1 Unit Available
1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft
1621 Fairchild Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
TWO-BEDROOM APT, FREE LAUNDRY, WATER/TRASH PAID -- AUGUST 1ST Location: 1621 Fairchild, Manhattan, KS We have a two-bedroom, above-ground apartment that is available for rent on August 1st. The rent is $750 per month.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
East Park
1 Unit Available
709 N Juliette Apt 3
709 North Juliette Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
820 sqft
Completely updated two bedroom apartment features hardwood and tile floors, custom cabinetry, banquette seating and table included, all new appliances including microwave and dishwasher, laundry in unit, master features large walk-in shower

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Northview
1 Unit Available
2200 Blaker Dr.
2200 Blaker Drive, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
682 sqft
2200 Blaker Dr.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Meadows
1 Unit Available
1921 Crescent Dr. 1
1921 Crescent Drive, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1921 Crescent Dr.

1 of 10

Last updated October 8 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2901 Russel Court
2901 Russel Ct, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$950
1124 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath home featuring a master bedroom. Additional storage in entry way including coat and linen closets. Open concept with large living room and large kitchen. Walk in closet and full shower/tub in master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Manhattan

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3638 Saddle Horn Trail
3638 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
2 Bedrooms
$889
1100 sqft
Delivering the finest apartments in Ogden, Kansas, River Trail Apartments is a charming community that offers our residents an ideal foundation for a comfortable lifestyle near Fort Riley.

June 2020 Manhattan Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Manhattan Rent Report. Manhattan rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manhattan rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Manhattan Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Manhattan Rent Report. Manhattan rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manhattan rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Manhattan rents declined slightly over the past month

Manhattan rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Manhattan stand at $561 for a one-bedroom apartment and $743 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Manhattan's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Manhattan over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in Kansas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,517; of the 10 largest Kansas cities that we have data for, 9 have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Leawood experiencing the fastest growth (+8.4%).
    • Lenexa, Topeka, and Olathe have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.6%, 3.0%, and 2.0%, respectively).

    Manhattan rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Manhattan, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Manhattan is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Manhattan's median two-bedroom rent of $743 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Manhattan.
    • While rents in Manhattan fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Manhattan than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Manhattan.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

