88 Apartments for rent in Manhattan, KS with balcony

Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
5316 Stonecrest Dr.
5316 Stone Crest Dr, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2500 sqft
5316 Stonecrest Dr. Available 07/20/20 Beautifully Built 4 Bedroom Home in Great Neighborhood - Beautiful ranch style home with walk-out basement, large safe room, screened in deck, large fenced back yard.

1 Unit Available
2509 Brook Ln
2509 Brook Lane, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
2509 Brook Ln Available 08/01/20 Newer home with beautiful finishes on the east side of town! - Beautiful and spacious home with 3 bed, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage with work bench and garage cabinets.

College Hill Park
1 Unit Available
2420 Vaughn Drive
2420 Vaughn Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1385 sqft
Close to west side of KSU Campus near sports fields - Rent: $1,300 Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 2 Garage: Attached 2 car garage Sqft: 1,200 Washer/Dryer Hookups Pet Friendly Interior Amenities: Single family home for rent located on west side of Manhattan

Redbud Estates
1 Unit Available
2500 Farm Bureau Rd Lot 138
2500 Farm Bureau Road, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$879
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We have a great new move in special for this month only! Move in June and pay less than $500 in rent until August! This home is located in Redbud Estates.

1 Unit Available
436 Butterfield
436 Butterfield Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1505 sqft
436 Butterfield Available 08/03/20 Washer/Dryer In Property + Off-Street Parking + Granite Countertops! Available August 1st! - This property includes all major kitchen appliances and they're stainless steel (fridge, oven, microwave, & dishwasher)

Country Club
1 Unit Available
1421 Sunnyslope Lane
1421 Sunny Slope Lane, Manhattan, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
3800 sqft
Hidden Gem in Central Manhattan.

Meadows
1 Unit Available
1807 Plymouth Road
1807 Plymouth Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2510 sqft
1807 Plymouth Road Available 07/01/20 FANTASTIC HOME ON THE WEST SIDE! FENCED BACKYARD! - This adorable 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located on the west side is something you are not going to want to miss.

Overlook
1 Unit Available
1404 Overlook Drive
1404 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1774 sqft
1404 Overlook Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great home with deck and backyard for entertaining! - Mature trees, beautiful deck, and a nice backyard make for a wonderful entertainment space.

1 Unit Available
605 Timberwick Place
605 Timberwick Place, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1024 sqft
Charming TWO STORY!!! - Located in a well-established neighborhood you can enjoy the wonderful perks such as a swimming pool and tennis and basketball courts located in the community.

1 Unit Available
217 Ridge Dr.
217 Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1920 sqft
3D Tour Available - Garage & Off-Street Parking + Back Deck + Finished Basement! Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - Upon Request This property has hardwood and LVP flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
740 DeHoff
740 Dehoff Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2784 sqft
740 DeHoff Available 07/15/20 Spacious & Great Location! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with office! Prime location to Ft.

Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.
1052 Highland Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1650 sqft
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.

Eugene Field
1 Unit Available
512 Denison Ave
512 Denison Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1674 sqft
512 Denison Available 08/01/20 Perfect Location! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in great location! Walk to class, dinner, nightlife and more! All appliances included, off street parking, finished basement with room for entertainment center.

1 Unit Available
2043 College View
2043 College View Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1305 sqft
2043 College View Available 08/05/20 Just A Walk To K-State - Great rental! Walking distance to campus. This well-maintained 4 bed 2 bath home is perfect for college students. Good size living room & kitchen - perfect for entertaining.

Country Club
1 Unit Available
1411 Vista Lane
1411 Vista Lane, Manhattan, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
1920 sqft
1411 Vista Lane Available 08/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom on East Side of Campus for August - 5 bedroom house with 2 baths, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, all appliances plus washer/dryer, large deck off front of house. All this plus 2 blocks to Campus.

1 Unit Available
825 Harris
825 Harris Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
Charmer with Generous Bonus Space and Garage, Close to KSU Westside.

1 Unit Available
723 Bertrand St
723 Bertrand Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2492 sqft
723 Bertrand Available 08/01/20 PRIME LOCATION!!! - Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in the ward district! This home features main floor living space with large picture window, non-burnable fireplace, dining area, two great sized

1 Unit Available
3316 Pinewood Ln.
3316 Pinewood Lane, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3517 sqft
3316 Pinewood Ln. Available 07/06/20 Spacious Westside Home! - Spacious westside single family home! Property is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac located within walking distance of Susan B.

Western Lee Heights
1 Unit Available
714 Midland Ave.
714 Midland Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
714 Midland Ave. Available 08/03/20 Awesome 4 Bedroom Home in a Great Location! - Don't miss your chance to view this sweet home located in a quiet neighborhood in Manhattan. This property is sure to go quick with such a great location.

1 Unit Available
2725 Buttonwood St.
2725 Buttonwood Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1649 sqft
Walk-In Closets! Two Car Garage! - Elegant oversized 3 Bedroom + office/bonus room.

City Park West
1 Unit Available
1420 Poyntz Ave
1420 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS
6 Bedrooms
$1,400
1595 sqft
Off-Street Parking + Washer/Dryer + New Flooring! - Available for Fall Lease Start- This property includes refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove AND washer and dryer! All of the flooring is brand new! It is just a few blocks away from Manhattan's

1 Unit Available
705 Canyon Drive
705 Canyon Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1824 sqft
705 Canyon Drive Available 08/03/20 EASY ACCESS TO FT. RILEY! CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! - Fantastic home on the west side of Manhattan. Easy access to Ft.

Northview
1 Unit Available
950 Mission
950 Mission Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
950 Mission Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom duplex with huge back yard in excellent location! Virtual Showings Available - Unit can be rented with property next door.

Overlook
1 Unit Available
3434 Chimney Rock Rd
3434 Chimney Rock Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2836 sqft
3434 Chimney Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 West Side Home with Fenced In Yard + Washer & Dryer Included! - Just minutes away from several parks, schools, and shopping areas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Manhattan, KS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Manhattan renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

