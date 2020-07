Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard playground

Westchester Park Apartments in Manhattan, Kansas, features a mix of luxury, mid-size, and economy one and two bedroom homes. Every apartment has its own private entrance, eliminating hall traffic and noise. As a Westchester Park resident, you will have access to our swimming pools, tennis court, and our 24-hour fitness center. Our on-site management team strives to provide the best customer experience in our area for all residents.