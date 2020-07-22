/
/
riley county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
111 Apartments for rent in Riley County, KS📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
9 Units Available
Westchester Park
2100 Westchester Dr, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$719
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
850 sqft
Westchester Park Apartments in Manhattan, Kansas, features a mix of luxury, mid-size, and economy one and two bedroom homes. Every apartment has its own private entrance, eliminating hall traffic and noise.
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
9 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1401 Monticello Dr, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$839
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1056 sqft
Georgetown Apartment Homes, an award-winning and nationally-recognized apartment community located off of Clafin Road and Heywood Drive in Manhattan, Kansas, is just moments from neighborhood schools, including Kansas State University, major
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
South Manhattan
1318 Houston St
1318 Houston Street, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1119 sqft
1318 Houston St Available 08/10/20 Brand New Flooring + Completely Repainted + Fenced Back Yard! Available August 10th! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom property just got brand new flooring and a full repaint inside.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2406 Rebecca Rd
2406 Rebecca Road, Manhattan, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
3002 sqft
2406 Rebecca Rd Available 08/15/20 3D Tour Available - Garage Parking + SunRoom + Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups! Available August 15th! - 3D TOUR: https://3dtours.americanmhk.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2218 Cedar Acres Drive Bsmt
2218 Cedar Acres Drive, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Unit Bsmt Available 08/15/20 Sundrenched Apartment - Property Id: 322588 Are you looking for a quiet, comfortable place to stay near K-State with flexible leasing options? Do you want to live alone or choose your own roommate? Check out our newly
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Park
1019 Leavenworth St
1019 Leavenworth Street, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$680
900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 HUGHES & HUGHES - Property Id: 311431 ~Location! Location! Location!! This apartment is not only right next to City Park, but also within walking distance of the K-State Campus, Aggieville, and Downtown! ~This is a 2 bedroom / 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
408 Butterfield
408 Butterfield Road, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$960
408 Butterfield Available 08/01/20 408 Butterfield, Manhattan KS - Single family 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in established neighborhood. Resident pays own utilities. Washer/dryer and Lawn care provided. Single car garage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
329 Fordham
329 Fordham Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2830 sqft
3D Tour Available - Multi-Level Back Deck + 2-Car Garage + Finished Basement! Available Now! - 3D TOUR: https://3dtours.americanmhk.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2071 Tecumseh
2071 Tecumseh Road, Manhattan, KS
Studio
$750
2071 Tecumseh Available 08/01/20 2071 Tecumseh, Manhattan KS - Single family 2 bedroom, one bath house with partially fenced back yard. Utility room & one car garage; off street parking. Easy commute to KSU; Athletic Complex and Ft. Riley.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2522 Candlecrest Circle
2522 Candlecrest Circle, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1440 sqft
- Great west-side home with 4 bedrooms plus one nonconforming bedroom. Perfect for a family. Close to Cico Park. (RLNE5880264)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2100 Grandview Dr.
2100 Grandview Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1565 sqft
3D Tour Available- Garage Parking + Updated Kitchen + Build-In TV Wall! Available July 20th! - 3D TOUR- https://3dtours.americanmhk.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Manhattan
1127 Houston
1127 Houston Street, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$550
425 sqft
Italian Estates Property Management - Duplex is located across from the city building and has plenty of lights at night. 1 block from city park. Neighborhood is quiet. Located close to downtown. owner pays water and trash.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Manhattan
919 Colorado St.
919 Colorado Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
999 sqft
3D Tour Available - Large Back Yard + Washer & Dryer Included + Off-Street Parking. Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - https://3dtours.americanmhk.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
609 Timberwick
609 Timberwick Place, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1520 sqft
609 Timberwick Available 08/01/20 Westside Townhouse - What a Cute Move-In Ready Rental! This 3 bedroom (1 bedroom is nonconforming), 1.5 bathroom town-house has a basement and a garage with a automatic garage door opener for covered parking.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Redbud Estates
2500 Farm Bureau Rd Lot 304
2500 Farm Bureau Road, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This two bedroom, one bathroom home is available now! Home has a front kitchen with plenty of room for a table.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Goodnow Park
404 Bluemont
404 Bluemont Avenue, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
404 Bluemont Available 08/01/20 404 Bluemont Ave., Manhattan KS - Super Duplex...3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large living room with eat in kitchen. Single car garage great for vehicle or storage. Walking distance to downtown, grocery & shopping.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1404 Overlook Drive
1404 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1774 sqft
1404 Overlook Dr.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
217 Ridge Dr.
217 Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,249
1920 sqft
3D Tour Available - Garage & Off-Street Parking + Back Deck + Finished Basement! Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - https://3dtours.americanmhk.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2075 Tecumseh
2075 Tecumseh Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2075 Tecumseh Available 08/01/20 2075 Tecumseh - Single family house available for Fall 2020!! Four bedrooms, two bath. Residents pay own utilities. Trash paid. (RLNE5558779)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1944 Hunting Ave.
1944 Hunting Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1944 Hunting Ave. Available 08/01/20 Close to KSU Campus! - Rent: $1,000 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 2 Interior Amenities: Living room is very open with windows that let in natural light.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Eugene Field
512 Denison Ave
512 Denison Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1674 sqft
512 Denison Available 08/01/20 1/2 OFF AUGUST RENT! Perfect Location! - *Half off August rent with a 12-month lease, move in by 8/1/20!* 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in great location! Walk to class, dinner, nightlife and more! All appliances included,
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2043 College View
2043 College View Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1305 sqft
2043 College View Available 08/05/20 Just A Walk To K-State - Great rental! Walking distance to campus. This well-maintained 4 bed 2 bath home is perfect for college students. Good size living room & kitchen - perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Club
1411 Vista Lane
1411 Vista Lane, Manhattan, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1920 sqft
1411 Vista Lane Available 08/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom on East Side of Campus for August - 5 bedroom house with 2 baths, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, all appliances plus washer/dryer, large deck off front of house. All this plus 2 blocks to Campus.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookfield
405 Brookridge Dr
405 Brookridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
405 Brookridge Dr Available 08/20/20 Beautiful home located on the east side of Manhattan - This home boasts of newer construction and has all the amenities today's residents ask for! With large, open living spaces, newer flooring and appliances,
Some of the colleges located in the Riley County area include Washburn University, and Washburn Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Topeka, Junction City, Ogden, and Manhattan have apartments for rent.