Apartment List
/
KS
/
manhattan
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Manhattan, KS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manhattan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
9 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1401 Monticello Dr, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$839
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1056 sqft
Georgetown Apartment Homes, an award-winning and nationally-recognized apartment community located off of Clafin Road and Heywood Drive in Manhattan, Kansas, is just moments from neighborhood schools, including Kansas State University, major
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
11 Units Available
Westchester Park
2100 Westchester Dr, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$689
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
850 sqft
Westchester Park Apartments in Manhattan, Kansas, features a mix of luxury, mid-size, and economy one and two bedroom homes. Every apartment has its own private entrance, eliminating hall traffic and noise.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University Heights
329 Fordham
329 Fordham Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2830 sqft
3D Tour Available - Multi-Level Back Deck + 2-Car Garage + Finished Basement! Available Now! - 3D TOUR: https://3dtours.americanmhk.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2100 Grandview Dr.
2100 Grandview Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1565 sqft
2100 Grandview Dr. Available 07/20/20 3D Tour Available- Garage Parking + Updated Kitchen + Build-In TV Wall! Available July 20th! - 3D TOUR- https://3dtours.americanmhk.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Meadows
205 Highland Grove Drive
205 Highland Grove Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
205 Highland Grove Drive Available 07/15/20 FENCED BACKYARD! BONUS ROOM/OFFICE! SAFE ROOM! THREE CAR GARAGE - Fantastic spacious open plan with 1850 sq ft and triple garage! This home features open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Redbud Estates
2500 Farm Bureau Rd Lot 304
2500 Farm Bureau Road, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This two bedroom, one bathroom home is available now! Home has a front kitchen with plenty of room for a table.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Ridge Dr.
217 Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1920 sqft
3D Tour Available - Garage & Off-Street Parking + Back Deck + Finished Basement! Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - https://3dtours.americanmhk.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eugene Field
512 Denison Ave
512 Denison Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1674 sqft
512 Denison Available 08/01/20 1/2 OFF AUGUST RENT! Perfect Location! - *Half off August rent with a 12-month lease, move in by 8/1/20!* 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in great location! Walk to class, dinner, nightlife and more! All appliances included,

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brookfield
405 Brookridge Dr
405 Brookridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
405 Brookridge Dr Available 09/01/20 Beautiful home located on the east side of Manhattan - This home boasts of newer construction and has all the amenities today's residents ask for! With large, open living spaces, newer flooring and appliances,

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Goodnow Park
616 Thurston
616 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
616 Thurston Available 08/01/20 Open Floor Plan, abundant Natural Light, 1 Car Garage, in Quiet Location.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northview
950 Mission
950 Mission Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
950 Mission Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom duplex with huge back yard in excellent location! Virtual Showings Available - Unit can be rented with property next door.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Overlook
3434 Chimney Rock Rd
3434 Chimney Rock Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2836 sqft
3434 Chimney Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 West Side Home with Fenced In Yard + Washer & Dryer Included! - Just minutes away from several parks, schools, and shopping areas.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Park
931 Bluemont, Unit 1
931 Bluemont Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Recently Remodeled - Rent: $1700.00 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 2.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
506 Butterfield
506 Butterfield Road, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
506 Butterfield, Manhattan KS - Single family, half duplex in Northeast Manhattan. Newly remodeled...fresh paint & new flooring. Single car garage; dining table space. Open floor plan with WASHER/DRYER provided. Three large bedrooms & nice yard.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Crest
1605 Cedar Crest Dr
1605 Cedar Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1605 Cedar Crest Dr Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home walking distance to Amanda Arnold Elementary and Cico Park!! - Rent: $1,550 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 3 Washer/Dryer Hookups Garage: 2 car with openers Pets Allowed: Yes Interior

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1414 Legore Ln
1414 Legore Lane, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Very nice recently up-dated 4 bedroom 2 baths home. It is located across from K-State campus & close to Aggieville. NO PETS Allowed. It features range, refrigerator, washer, dryer, garbage disposal, central air/heat. Private parking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Club
1315 N 9th St
1315 North 9th Street, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an up - dated 2 bedroom house with an office which could be use as a 3rd bedroom with Garage & fenced yard. It features range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, central air/heat.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kansas State University
1645 Laramie St
1645 Laramie Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
This is an up - dated 4 bedroom home. It is located ACROSS street from K- State campus and close to Aggieville. It features range, refrigerator, washer, dryer & central heat/air. It has large front deck.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stone Pointe
5544 Stone Crest Ct.
5544 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1775 sqft
5544 Stone Crest Ct. Available 08/01/20 3D Tour Available - Washer/Dryer In Property + West Side of Manhattan + Lawn care & Trash Provided! - 3D Tour- https://3dtours.americanmhk.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1119 Ratone St
1119 Ratone Street, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$750
luxury, new one bedroom apartment located 1 block east of K-State and close to aggievelle. It features range/stove, frig, dishwasher, washer/dryer, microwave & garbage disposal. Cherry wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, and eating bar.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Timberwick Pl
607 Timberwick Place, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
607 Timberwick, Manhattan KS - Nice 2 bed/ 1.5 bath town home. Three levels of living space with single car garage. New flooring throughout & new deck! This is a HOA maintained community with lawn care, trash provided & community POOL.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
420 Brooklawn Ct.
420 Brooklawn Court, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$990
1088 sqft
420 Brooklawn Ct. Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 bath duplex less than $1000 - Rent: $990.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1311 Overlook Dr.
1311 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2126 sqft
1311 Overlook Dr. Available 09/01/20 Fenced Yard & 2-Car Garage! - Carpeted Fireplace Full basement Full Kitchen w/dishwasher Washer/Dryer provided 2 Car garage Fenced yard Pet Friendly Rent: $1.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Hill Park
1733 Ranser Rd
1733 Ranser Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1733 Ranser Rd Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom home for rent, walking distance to KSU Stadium! Virtual Showings Available - Rent: $1,425.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Manhattan, KS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manhattan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan 3 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with BalconyManhattan Apartments with Garage
Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with ParkingManhattan Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Manhattan Dog Friendly ApartmentsManhattan Luxury PlacesManhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology