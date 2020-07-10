Apartment List
/
KS
/
manhattan
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:10 PM

74 Apartments for rent in Manhattan, KS with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
9 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1401 Monticello Dr, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$839
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1056 sqft
Georgetown Apartment Homes, an award-winning and nationally-recognized apartment community located off of Clafin Road and Heywood Drive in Manhattan, Kansas, is just moments from neighborhood schools, including Kansas State University, major
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
11 Units Available
Westchester Park
2100 Westchester Dr, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$689
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
850 sqft
Westchester Park Apartments in Manhattan, Kansas, features a mix of luxury, mid-size, and economy one and two bedroom homes. Every apartment has its own private entrance, eliminating hall traffic and noise.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2100 Grandview Dr.
2100 Grandview Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1565 sqft
2100 Grandview Dr. Available 07/20/20 3D Tour Available- Garage Parking + Updated Kitchen + Build-In TV Wall! Available July 20th! - 3D TOUR- https://3dtours.americanmhk.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Manhattan
1331 Pierre St
1331 Pierre Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
1331 Pierre St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Mid Century Home Available in the Heart of MHK! - Lovely bungalow style home located in quaint Manhattan neighborhood, close to downtown and shopping district.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
217 Ridge Dr.
217 Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1920 sqft
3D Tour Available - Garage & Off-Street Parking + Back Deck + Finished Basement! Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - https://3dtours.americanmhk.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eugene Field
512 Denison Ave
512 Denison Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1674 sqft
512 Denison Available 08/01/20 1/2 OFF AUGUST RENT! Perfect Location! - *Half off August rent with a 12-month lease, move in by 8/1/20!* 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in great location! Walk to class, dinner, nightlife and more! All appliances included,

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brookfield
405 Brookridge Dr
405 Brookridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
405 Brookridge Dr Available 09/01/20 Beautiful home located on the east side of Manhattan - This home boasts of newer construction and has all the amenities today's residents ask for! With large, open living spaces, newer flooring and appliances,

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Goodnow Park
616 Thurston
616 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
616 Thurston Available 08/01/20 Open Floor Plan, abundant Natural Light, 1 Car Garage, in Quiet Location.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northview
950 Mission
950 Mission Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
950 Mission Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom duplex with huge back yard in excellent location! Virtual Showings Available - Unit can be rented with property next door.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Overlook
3434 Chimney Rock Rd
3434 Chimney Rock Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2836 sqft
3434 Chimney Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 West Side Home with Fenced In Yard + Washer & Dryer Included! - Just minutes away from several parks, schools, and shopping areas.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Park
931 Bluemont, Unit 1
931 Bluemont Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Recently Remodeled - Rent: $1700.00 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 2.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
506 Butterfield
506 Butterfield Road, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
506 Butterfield, Manhattan KS - Single family, half duplex in Northeast Manhattan. Newly remodeled...fresh paint & new flooring. Single car garage; dining table space. Open floor plan with WASHER/DRYER provided. Three large bedrooms & nice yard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1414 Legore Ln
1414 Legore Lane, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Very nice recently up-dated 4 bedroom 2 baths home. It is located across from K-State campus & close to Aggieville. NO PETS Allowed. It features range, refrigerator, washer, dryer, garbage disposal, central air/heat. Private parking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club
1315 N 9th St
1315 North 9th Street, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an up - dated 2 bedroom house with an office which could be use as a 3rd bedroom with Garage & fenced yard. It features range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, central air/heat.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Kansas State University
1645 Laramie St
1645 Laramie Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
This is an up - dated 4 bedroom home. It is located ACROSS street from K- State campus and close to Aggieville. It features range, refrigerator, washer, dryer & central heat/air. It has large front deck.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Pointe
5544 Stone Crest Ct.
5544 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1775 sqft
5544 Stone Crest Ct. Available 08/01/20 3D Tour Available - Washer/Dryer In Property + West Side of Manhattan + Lawn care & Trash Provided! - 3D Tour- https://3dtours.americanmhk.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1119 Ratone St
1119 Ratone Street, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$750
luxury, new one bedroom apartment located 1 block east of K-State and close to aggievelle. It features range/stove, frig, dishwasher, washer/dryer, microwave & garbage disposal. Cherry wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, and eating bar.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1109 Newfoundland Drive
1109 Newfoundland Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1560 sqft
1109 Newfoundland Drive Available 08/01/20 Townhome on west side of Manhattan - Rent: $1,175 Lawn care and Trash provided in rent price (No natural gas at property) 2 Story Town home Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 2 1 vehicle garage USD 383 School District Open

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1311 Overlook Dr.
1311 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2126 sqft
1311 Overlook Dr. Available 09/01/20 4 BR/2.5 BA ~ PET FRIENDLY ! - Carpeted Fireplace Full basement Full Kitchen w/dishwasher Washer/Dryer provided 2 Car garage Fenced yard Pet Friendly Rent: $1.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
College Hill Park
1733 Ranser Rd
1733 Ranser Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1733 Ranser Rd Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom home for rent, walking distance to KSU Stadium! Virtual Showings Available - Rent: $1,425.

1 of 1

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
501 Sunset Ave
501 Sunset Avenue, Manhattan, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2797 sqft
Large 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house. Close to campus, washer/dryer included. Call Apex for a showing today 785.370.4156.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Manhattan
919 Colorado St.
919 Colorado Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
999 sqft
3D Tour Available - Large Back Yard + Washer & Dryer Included + Off-Street Parking. Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - https://3dtours.americanmhk.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1944 Hunting Ave.
1944 Hunting Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1944 Hunting Ave. Available 08/01/20 Close to KSU Campus! - Rent: $1,000 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 2 Interior Amenities: Living room is very open with windows that let in natural light.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1320 N Manhattan Ave
1320 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$710
This is a very nice recently up-dated 2 bedroom home. It is located right across K-State and very close to Aggieville. It features range,refrigerator, dishwasher, (washer, dryer(coin operated)) garbage disposal, central air/heat. Private parking.

July 2020 Manhattan Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Manhattan Rent Report. Manhattan rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manhattan rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Manhattan Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Manhattan Rent Report. Manhattan rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manhattan rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Manhattan rents declined over the past month

Manhattan rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Manhattan stand at $560 for a one-bedroom apartment and $742 for a two-bedroom. Manhattan's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Manhattan over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Kansas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,507; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Overland Park, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,217, is the only other major city besides Manhattan to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (6.3%, 4.6%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Manhattan rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Manhattan, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Manhattan is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Manhattan's median two-bedroom rent of $742 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Manhattan fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Manhattan than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Manhattan.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan 3 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with BalconyManhattan Apartments with Garage
    Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with ParkingManhattan Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Manhattan Dog Friendly ApartmentsManhattan Luxury PlacesManhattan Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
    Ogden, KS

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
    Washburn Institute of Technology