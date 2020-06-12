Apartment List
/
KS
/
manhattan
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM

122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manhattan, KS

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Meadows
1 Unit Available
512 Harland Drive
512 Harland Drive, Manhattan, KS
512 Harland Drive Available 07/15/20 FENCED BACKYARD! CLOSE TO FORT RILEY! LARGE BASEMENT! - Beautifully maintained spacious home just off Scenic Drive. 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with full, fully finished walk-out basement and large fenced yard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grand Mere
1 Unit Available
2120 Little Kitten Ave
2120 Little Kitten Avenue, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1550 sqft
2120 Little Kitten Ave Available 07/01/20 Lovely Home Located in Beautiful Neighborhood! - Beautiful split-level home located in newer Manhattan neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Manhattan
1 Unit Available
1331 Pierre St
1331 Pierre Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
1331 Pierre St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Mid Century Home Available in the Heart of MHK! - Lovely bungalow style home located in quaint Manhattan neighborhood, close to downtown and shopping district.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
5316 Stonecrest Dr.
5316 Stone Crest Dr, Manhattan, KS
5316 Stonecrest Dr. Available 07/20/20 Beautifully Built 4 Bedroom Home in Great Neighborhood - Beautiful ranch style home with walk-out basement, large safe room, screened in deck, large fenced back yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Manhattan
1 Unit Available
919 Colorado St.
919 Colorado Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
999 sqft
3D Tour Available - Large Back Yard + Washer & Dryer Included + Off-Street Parking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2509 Brook Ln
2509 Brook Lane, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
2509 Brook Ln Available 08/01/20 Newer home with beautiful finishes on the east side of town! - Beautiful and spacious home with 3 bed, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage with work bench and garage cabinets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill Park
1 Unit Available
2420 Vaughn Drive
2420 Vaughn Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1385 sqft
Close to west side of KSU Campus near sports fields - Rent: $1,300 Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 2 Garage: Attached 2 car garage Sqft: 1,200 Washer/Dryer Hookups Pet Friendly Interior Amenities: Single family home for rent located on west side of Manhattan

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
436 Butterfield
436 Butterfield Road, Manhattan, KS
436 Butterfield Available 08/03/20 Washer/Dryer In Property + Off-Street Parking + Granite Countertops! Available August 1st! - This property includes all major kitchen appliances and they're stainless steel (fridge, oven, microwave, & dishwasher)

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Meadows
1 Unit Available
205 Highland Grove Drive
205 Highland Grove Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
205 Highland Grove Drive Available 07/15/20 FENCED BACKYARD! BONUS ROOM/OFFICE! SAFE ROOM! THREE CAR GARAGE - Fantastic spacious open plan with 1850 sq ft and triple garage! This home features open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookfield
1 Unit Available
321 Brookmont Drive
321 Brookmont Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1453 sqft
321 Brookmont Drive Available 09/01/20 GREAT LOCATION! FENCED BACKYARD! - AVAILABLE: September 1st, 2020 RENT: $1350 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1350 PETS: UPON APPROVAL CONTACT: 785-477-4160 (RLNE5823786)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1817 Hunting Ave.
1817 Hunting Avenue, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1672 sqft
1817 Hunting Ave.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
1421 Sunnyslope Lane
1421 Sunny Slope Lane, Manhattan, KS
Hidden Gem in Central Manhattan.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
609 Timberwick
609 Timberwick Place, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1520 sqft
609 Timberwick Available 07/16/20 Westside Townhouse - What a Cute Move-In Ready Rental! This 3 bedroom (1 bedroom is nonconforming), 1.5 bathroom town-house has a basement and a garage with a automatic garage door opener for covered parking.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadows
1 Unit Available
1807 Plymouth Road
1807 Plymouth Road, Manhattan, KS
1807 Plymouth Road Available 07/01/20 FANTASTIC HOME ON THE WEST SIDE! FENCED BACKYARD! - This adorable 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located on the west side is something you are not going to want to miss.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goodnow Park
1 Unit Available
404 Bluemont
404 Bluemont Avenue, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
404 Bluemont Available 08/01/20 404 Bluemont Ave., Manhattan KS - Super Duplex...3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large living room with eat in kitchen. Single car garage great for vehicle or storage. Walking distance to downtown, grocery & shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Overlook
1 Unit Available
1404 Overlook Drive
1404 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1774 sqft
1404 Overlook Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great home with deck and backyard for entertaining! - Mature trees, beautiful deck, and a nice backyard make for a wonderful entertainment space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
1101 Pioneer Lane
1101 Pioneer Lane, Manhattan, KS
Large, beautiful multi-level home located near campus and Aggieville - This large, updated home showcases 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, large walk-in closets and beautiful wood floors throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Ridge Dr.
217 Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
3D Tour Available - Garage & Off-Street Parking + Back Deck + Finished Basement! Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - Upon Request This property has hardwood and LVP flooring throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2075 Tecumseh
2075 Tecumseh Road, Manhattan, KS
2075 Tecumseh Available 08/01/20 2075 Tecumseh - Single family house available for Fall 2020!! Four bedrooms, two bath. Residents pay own utilities. Trash paid. (RLNE5558779)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
911 N. 11th Street
911 North 11th Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedroom house with off-street parking, only 1 Block from KSU and Aggieville! Virtual Showings Available! - Available June 1 or July 1 Rent: $1,675 ($418.

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
740 DeHoff
740 Dehoff Drive, Manhattan, KS
740 DeHoff Available 07/15/20 Spacious & Great Location! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with office! Prime location to Ft.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.
1052 Highland Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1650 sqft
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eugene Field
1 Unit Available
512 Denison Ave
512 Denison Avenue, Manhattan, KS
512 Denison Available 08/01/20 Perfect Location! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in great location! Walk to class, dinner, nightlife and more! All appliances included, off street parking, finished basement with room for entertainment center.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2043 College View
2043 College View Road, Manhattan, KS
2043 College View Available 08/05/20 Just A Walk To K-State - Great rental! Walking distance to campus. This well-maintained 4 bed 2 bath home is perfect for college students. Good size living room & kitchen - perfect for entertaining.

June 2020 Manhattan Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Manhattan Rent Report. Manhattan rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manhattan rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Manhattan Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Manhattan Rent Report. Manhattan rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manhattan rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Manhattan rents declined slightly over the past month

Manhattan rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Manhattan stand at $561 for a one-bedroom apartment and $743 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Manhattan's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Manhattan over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in Kansas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,517; of the 10 largest Kansas cities that we have data for, 9 have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Leawood experiencing the fastest growth (+8.4%).
    • Lenexa, Topeka, and Olathe have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.6%, 3.0%, and 2.0%, respectively).

    Manhattan rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Manhattan, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Manhattan is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Manhattan's median two-bedroom rent of $743 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Manhattan.
    • While rents in Manhattan fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Manhattan than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Manhattan.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManhattan 3 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Balcony
    Manhattan Apartments with GarageManhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with ParkingManhattan Apartments with Pool
    Manhattan Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Dog Friendly ApartmentsManhattan Luxury PlacesManhattan Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
    Ogden, KS

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
    Washburn Institute of Technology