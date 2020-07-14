All apartments in Lenexa
Home
/
Lenexa, KS
/
Crescent
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Crescent

8500 Maurer Road · (913) 845-7690
Rent Special
Contact the office to find out how you can get up to one month free, a move in gift of Apple Watch, Dyson Cordless Vac or Nest T-stat, or a moving expense credit through You Move Me!
Location

8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS 66219

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0214 · Avail. Jul 27

$893

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 1725 · Avail. Jul 20

$923

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 1438 · Avail. Aug 21

$928

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1234 · Avail. now

$1,112

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit 0315 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,132

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit 1216 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,132

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0615 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,613

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1671 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crescent.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
google fiber
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS

Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City. We pride ourselves on being a non-smoking, quiet, and friendly community, let us help you find your new home at Crescent.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant; $60 for joint credit application, due when application is submitted.
Deposit: 1x1 $175; 2x2 $275; 3x3 and town homes $375
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1st pet $250, 2 pets $300
fee: 1st pet $250, 2 pets $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No weight limit. Aggressive breeds of dogs and exotic, feral or wild animals are prohibited. Aggressive breeds including, but not limited to, Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Malamute, Doberman Pinscher, Chow, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, and any mixed breed that includes the aforementioned, are specifically prohibited and Landlord has discretion to limit other breeds.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Detached and attached garages available.
Storage Details: Storage closet on patio or balcony.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Crescent have any available units?
Crescent has 24 units available starting at $893 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Crescent have?
Some of Crescent's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
Crescent is offering the following rent specials: Contact the office to find out how you can get up to one month free, a move in gift of Apple Watch, Dyson Cordless Vac or Nest T-stat, or a moving expense credit through You Move Me!
Is Crescent pet-friendly?
Yes, Crescent is pet friendly.
Does Crescent offer parking?
Yes, Crescent offers parking.
Does Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crescent offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crescent have a pool?
Yes, Crescent has a pool.
Does Crescent have accessible units?
Yes, Crescent has accessible units.
Does Crescent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crescent has units with dishwashers.
Does Crescent have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Crescent has units with air conditioning.

