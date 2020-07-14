Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant; $60 for joint credit application, due when application is submitted.
Deposit: 1x1 $175; 2x2 $275; 3x3 and town homes $375
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1st pet $250, 2 pets $300
fee: 1st pet $250, 2 pets $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No weight limit. Aggressive breeds of dogs and exotic, feral or wild animals are prohibited. Aggressive breeds including, but not limited to, Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Malamute, Doberman Pinscher, Chow, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, and any mixed breed that includes the aforementioned, are specifically prohibited and Landlord has discretion to limit other breeds.