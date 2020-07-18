All apartments in Leawood
4609 W 113th Terrace
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

4609 W 113th Terrace

4609 West 113th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4609 West 113th Terrace, Leawood, KS 66211

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
pet friendly
{4609} Stunning Brittany Court Home + Maintenance Provided Community + Blue Valley North + Updates Throughout - Inquire today for the chance to live in Brittany Court.

Well maintained Leawood home in the perfect location. Easy access to highways and Town Center Plaza. Highly sought after Blue Valley North High School.

Walk into the grand entryway with double closets and open views into the large great room. Unbelievably high ceilings, large windows providing tons of natural light and wet bar await! Beautiful fireplace with raised hearth design.

Formal dinning room doubles as a great office space. Large eat in kitchen- New LG Fridge, Oven/ Microwave, Tile Backsplash, Dishwahser!

First floor master with dual entrances for easy accessibility- large enough for a sitting area! En Suite bath features soaker tub and double vanity as well as two walk in closets!

Second bedroom on the main level with high ceilings and a large closet! Second full bathroom off the hallway!

Upstairs you will find the private third bedroom and bathroom with over sized vanity!

Private patio with alluring rose garden in full bloom! Monthly Maintenance Fee includes lawn mowing and treatment, trimming and treatment of shrubs/bushes, set up and winterizing of sprinkler system, snow and ice removal

2 car garage. Unfinished basement provides tons of extra storage space.

Monthly Rent: $2995
Monthly Maintenance Fee: $350

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3267307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 W 113th Terrace have any available units?
4609 W 113th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leawood, KS.
What amenities does 4609 W 113th Terrace have?
Some of 4609 W 113th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 W 113th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4609 W 113th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 W 113th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4609 W 113th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4609 W 113th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4609 W 113th Terrace offers parking.
Does 4609 W 113th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 W 113th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 W 113th Terrace have a pool?
No, 4609 W 113th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4609 W 113th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4609 W 113th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 W 113th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4609 W 113th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4609 W 113th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4609 W 113th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
