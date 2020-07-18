4609 W 113th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage pet friendly

{4609} Stunning Brittany Court Home + Maintenance Provided Community + Blue Valley North + Updates Throughout - Inquire today for the chance to live in Brittany Court.



Well maintained Leawood home in the perfect location. Easy access to highways and Town Center Plaza. Highly sought after Blue Valley North High School.



Walk into the grand entryway with double closets and open views into the large great room. Unbelievably high ceilings, large windows providing tons of natural light and wet bar await! Beautiful fireplace with raised hearth design.



Formal dinning room doubles as a great office space. Large eat in kitchen- New LG Fridge, Oven/ Microwave, Tile Backsplash, Dishwahser!



First floor master with dual entrances for easy accessibility- large enough for a sitting area! En Suite bath features soaker tub and double vanity as well as two walk in closets!



Second bedroom on the main level with high ceilings and a large closet! Second full bathroom off the hallway!



Upstairs you will find the private third bedroom and bathroom with over sized vanity!



Private patio with alluring rose garden in full bloom! Monthly Maintenance Fee includes lawn mowing and treatment, trimming and treatment of shrubs/bushes, set up and winterizing of sprinkler system, snow and ice removal



2 car garage. Unfinished basement provides tons of extra storage space.



Monthly Rent: $2995

Monthly Maintenance Fee: $350



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3267307)