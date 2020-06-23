All apartments in Leawood
3100 West 103rd Terrace

3100 West 103rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3100 West 103rd Terrace, Leawood, KS 66206
Leawood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Reverse Story and a half at the end of a cul-de-sac. Ideal neighborhood next to brand new elementary school. Shawnee Mission South school district. Master Ensuite on main floor with walk-in closet, second and third bedrooms on main floor; fourth and fifth bedroom on second floor. 3.5 bath with unfinished basement. Two car garage. House on cul-de-sac. Fresh paint throughout, newly refinished, dark stained hardwood floors, matching granite countertops throughout main floor kitchen and bathrooms. Main floor laundry. Unfinished basement.
Reverse Story and a half. Ideal neighborhood next to brand new elementary school. Shawnee Mission South school district. Master Ensuite on main floor, second and third bedrooms on main floor; fourth and fifth bedroom on second floor. 3.5 bath with unfinished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 West 103rd Terrace have any available units?
3100 West 103rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leawood, KS.
What amenities does 3100 West 103rd Terrace have?
Some of 3100 West 103rd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 West 103rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3100 West 103rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 West 103rd Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3100 West 103rd Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leawood.
Does 3100 West 103rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3100 West 103rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 3100 West 103rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 West 103rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 West 103rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 3100 West 103rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3100 West 103rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3100 West 103rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 West 103rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 West 103rd Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 3100 West 103rd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3100 West 103rd Terrace has units with air conditioning.
