3100 West 103rd Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Reverse Story and a half at the end of a cul-de-sac. Ideal neighborhood next to brand new elementary school. Shawnee Mission South school district. Master Ensuite on main floor with walk-in closet, second and third bedrooms on main floor; fourth and fifth bedroom on second floor. 3.5 bath with unfinished basement. Two car garage. House on cul-de-sac. Fresh paint throughout, newly refinished, dark stained hardwood floors, matching granite countertops throughout main floor kitchen and bathrooms. Main floor laundry. Unfinished basement.

