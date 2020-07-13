2106 West 121st Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage oven

BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom home in coveted Verona Gardens! Charming curb appeal, wonderful natural light & plenty of room to entertain. Eat-in kitchen with granite, double ovens, & roll out kitchen cabinet drawers. Master suite has double vanity and walk-in shower. Finished lower level offers additional living space. Side entry garage & spacious backyard complete this lovely home! Walk to Leawood Elementary & Middle. Close to Town Center shops, restaurants, grocery and highway access!



