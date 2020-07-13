All apartments in Leawood
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:08 PM

2106 West 121st Street

Location

2106 West 121st Street, Leawood, KS 66209

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom home in coveted Verona Gardens! Charming curb appeal, wonderful natural light & plenty of room to entertain. Eat-in kitchen with granite, double ovens, & roll out kitchen cabinet drawers. Master suite has double vanity and walk-in shower. Finished lower level offers additional living space. Side entry garage & spacious backyard complete this lovely home! Walk to Leawood Elementary & Middle. Close to Town Center shops, restaurants, grocery and highway access!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 West 121st Street have any available units?
2106 West 121st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leawood, KS.
What amenities does 2106 West 121st Street have?
Some of 2106 West 121st Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 West 121st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2106 West 121st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 West 121st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 West 121st Street is pet friendly.
Does 2106 West 121st Street offer parking?
Yes, 2106 West 121st Street offers parking.
Does 2106 West 121st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 West 121st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 West 121st Street have a pool?
No, 2106 West 121st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2106 West 121st Street have accessible units?
No, 2106 West 121st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 West 121st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 West 121st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 West 121st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 West 121st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
