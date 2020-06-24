All apartments in Leawood
11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D
11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D

11617 Tomahawk Creek Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

11617 Tomahawk Creek Pkwy, Leawood, KS 66211

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Quiet First Floor Townhouse - This 1 bedroom unit is tucked away near the back of the community in a quiet location. Brand new carpet, fresh paint, updated bathroom, oversized walk-in closet, black appliances, plantation shutters, and a washer/dryer in the unit are just a few of the things that make this unit wonderful. Townhouse also comes with assigned parking spot right next to front door. Water and Trash included in rent.

Take advantage of the Tomahawk Creek Community lifestyle. Access to the community pool, clubhouse, exercise facility, basketball and tennis courts are all included in the rent.

Tomahawk Creek Condos is also conveniently located just steps from Town Center Plaza and Park Place with tons of great shopping, dining, and entertainment options!

(RLNE2458719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D have any available units?
11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leawood, KS.
What amenities does 11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D have?
Some of 11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leawood.
Does 11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D offers parking.
Does 11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D has a pool.
Does 11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D have accessible units?
No, 11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
