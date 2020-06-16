11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking pool tennis court

{11611} Tomahawk Creek Condo + Updated Living Space + Great Location + Covered Parking + Great Community Amenities - Updated one bedroom, one bath condo provides maintenance free living in the heart of Leawood!



Beautiful hardwoods in the living room and dining room. Darling balcony off the dining room. Lots of windows make the home very open and bright.



Updated kitchen includes Stainless Steel Appliances.



The bedroom features a small bonus room and a large walk in closet!



1 covered parking space included.



Tomahawk Creek Parkway Amenities include: tennis courts, a pool, a work out facility, snow removal, lawn care, and trash pick up.



(RLNE5541572)