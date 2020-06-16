All apartments in Leawood
11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I

11611 Tomahawk Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

11611 Tomahawk Creek Parkway, Leawood, KS 66211

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
{11611} Tomahawk Creek Condo + Updated Living Space + Great Location + Covered Parking + Great Community Amenities - Updated one bedroom, one bath condo provides maintenance free living in the heart of Leawood!

Beautiful hardwoods in the living room and dining room. Darling balcony off the dining room. Lots of windows make the home very open and bright.

Updated kitchen includes Stainless Steel Appliances.

The bedroom features a small bonus room and a large walk in closet!

1 covered parking space included.

Tomahawk Creek Parkway Amenities include: tennis courts, a pool, a work out facility, snow removal, lawn care, and trash pick up.

(RLNE5541572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I have any available units?
11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leawood, KS.
What amenities does 11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I have?
Some of 11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I currently offering any rent specials?
11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I pet-friendly?
Yes, 11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I is pet friendly.
Does 11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I offer parking?
Yes, 11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I offers parking.
Does 11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I have a pool?
Yes, 11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I has a pool.
Does 11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I have accessible units?
No, 11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I does not have accessible units.
Does 11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I have units with dishwashers?
No, 11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I have units with air conditioning?
No, 11611 Tomahawk Creek, Unit I does not have units with air conditioning.

