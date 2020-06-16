11606 Tomahawk Creek Pkwy-Unit G

Amenities

pet friendly garage 24hr gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage tennis court

Fantastic Leawood Condo-Showing NOW!!! - New pictures coming soon-All new paint and carpet!!

Schedule a self guided here:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1111048?source=marketing

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



Only two blocks from Town Center Square in a coveted Leawood location, this like new condominium is modern, open, and has a light-filled floor plan. Don't miss out on this low maintenance energy efficient town-home with scenic creek and park views!! The perfect condo for those wanting maintenance free, resort-style living. Prime, upscale location just walking distance from trails, shops and restaurants. Enjoy the beautiful pool, 24/7 state of the art fitness center & business center and Club organized social events.



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



(RLNE5227775)