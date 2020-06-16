All apartments in Leawood
11606 Tomahawk Creek Pkwy-Unit G
11606 Tomahawk Creek Pkwy-Unit G

11606 Tomahawk Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

11606 Tomahawk Creek Parkway, Leawood, KS 66211

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic Leawood Condo-Showing NOW!!! - New pictures coming soon-All new paint and carpet!!
Schedule a self guided here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1111048?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Only two blocks from Town Center Square in a coveted Leawood location, this like new condominium is modern, open, and has a light-filled floor plan. Don't miss out on this low maintenance energy efficient town-home with scenic creek and park views!! The perfect condo for those wanting maintenance free, resort-style living. Prime, upscale location just walking distance from trails, shops and restaurants. Enjoy the beautiful pool, 24/7 state of the art fitness center & business center and Club organized social events.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5227775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

