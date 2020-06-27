Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

810 N 9th St Available 09/25/19 3 Bed 1 Bath House w/ Garage $750 - This 3 bedroom home features a kitchen with built-in china cabinet along with a sun porch where the washer and dryer hookups are located. There is a living and dining room, kitchen and one small bedroom on first floor along with the bathroom; the second floor has two bedrooms. The property also has a one-car detached garage. No smoking. Limit of one pet under 50 pounds.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913-705-0201 or visit www.EchelonKS.com



Application requirements: 18 years of age or older, no evictions in past 7 years, credit score of 600 or better, household income of 3 times the rent, 90 days employment.



