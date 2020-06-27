All apartments in Leavenworth
810 N 9th St

810 North 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

810 North 9th Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
810 N 9th St Available 09/25/19 3 Bed 1 Bath House w/ Garage $750 - This 3 bedroom home features a kitchen with built-in china cabinet along with a sun porch where the washer and dryer hookups are located. There is a living and dining room, kitchen and one small bedroom on first floor along with the bathroom; the second floor has two bedrooms. The property also has a one-car detached garage. No smoking. Limit of one pet under 50 pounds.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913-705-0201 or visit www.EchelonKS.com

Application requirements: 18 years of age or older, no evictions in past 7 years, credit score of 600 or better, household income of 3 times the rent, 90 days employment.

(RLNE2777044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 N 9th St have any available units?
810 N 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 810 N 9th St have?
Some of 810 N 9th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 N 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
810 N 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 N 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 N 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 810 N 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 810 N 9th St offers parking.
Does 810 N 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 N 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 N 9th St have a pool?
No, 810 N 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 810 N 9th St have accessible units?
No, 810 N 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 810 N 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 N 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 N 9th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 N 9th St does not have units with air conditioning.
