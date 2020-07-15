705 S. Broadway

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors carport fireplace

Modern Victorian Home in Historic Neighborhood - Historic home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 3 Decorative Fireplaces, Pocket Doors, Hardwood Floors on main level. The master retreat has bay window and sitting room. Kitchen, walk-in pantry and back mudroom are loaded with features such as a spice drawer, recycling center, built-in benches and a desk or workstation. Two-stall carport. No Pets. No Smoking.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913-705-0201 or visit www.EchelonKS.com



Rental qualifications: Credit score of at least 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3267088)