Leavenworth, KS
705 S. Broadway
705 S. Broadway

705 South Broadway Street · (913) 705-0201
Location

705 South Broadway Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 705 S. Broadway · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2474 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Modern Victorian Home in Historic Neighborhood - Historic home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 3 Decorative Fireplaces, Pocket Doors, Hardwood Floors on main level. The master retreat has bay window and sitting room. Kitchen, walk-in pantry and back mudroom are loaded with features such as a spice drawer, recycling center, built-in benches and a desk or workstation. Two-stall carport. No Pets. No Smoking.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913-705-0201 or visit www.EchelonKS.com 

Rental qualifications: Credit score of at least 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 S. Broadway have any available units?
705 S. Broadway has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 705 S. Broadway have?
Some of 705 S. Broadway's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 S. Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
705 S. Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 S. Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 705 S. Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leavenworth.
Does 705 S. Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 705 S. Broadway offers parking.
Does 705 S. Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 S. Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 S. Broadway have a pool?
No, 705 S. Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 705 S. Broadway have accessible units?
No, 705 S. Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 705 S. Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 S. Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 S. Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 S. Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
