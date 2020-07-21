All apartments in Leavenworth
511 Cheyenne

511 Cheyenne Street · No Longer Available
Location

511 Cheyenne Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

recently renovated
Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath House for RENT $850 a month! - Recently Updated Home for rent in a quiet residential setting! 1296 sq. ft. Three Bedrooms, Two Baths, Extra Large Living Room, Dining Room, Galley Style Kitchen with attached Laundry Room. One Car attached Garage and Fenced in Yard.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913-705-0201 or visit www.EchelonKS.com

Application requirements: 18 years of age or older, no evictions in past 7 years, credit score of 600 or better, household income of 3 times the rent, 90 days employment.

(RLNE3581305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

