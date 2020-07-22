316 S. 11th St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Home with a Nature View - Split level, three bedroom, two bath home. Quiet neighborhood with a deck and fenced-in backyard to take in the nature view. Enjoy the bonus family room! Washer/Dryer Hook-ups. Two-car Garage. One pet, pending approval. No smoking.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913.705.0201. Apply as www.EchelonKS.com



Rental qualifications: Credit score of about 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.



