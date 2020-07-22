All apartments in Leavenworth
316 S. 11th St
316 S. 11th St

316 South 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

316 South 11th Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home with a Nature View - Split level, three bedroom, two bath home. Quiet neighborhood with a deck and fenced-in backyard to take in the nature view. Enjoy the bonus family room! Washer/Dryer Hook-ups. Two-car Garage. One pet, pending approval. No smoking.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913.705.0201. Apply as www.EchelonKS.com

Rental qualifications: Credit score of about 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.

(RLNE2711238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 S. 11th St have any available units?
316 S. 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 316 S. 11th St have?
Some of 316 S. 11th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 S. 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
316 S. 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 S. 11th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 S. 11th St is pet friendly.
Does 316 S. 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 316 S. 11th St offers parking.
Does 316 S. 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 S. 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 S. 11th St have a pool?
No, 316 S. 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 316 S. 11th St have accessible units?
No, 316 S. 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 316 S. 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 S. 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 S. 11th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 S. 11th St does not have units with air conditioning.
