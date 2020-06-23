All apartments in Leavenworth
Leavenworth, KS
301 Ottawa
301 Ottawa

301 Ottawa Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 Ottawa Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bed, 3.5 Bath House - Spacious house with 3 bedrooms and a bathroom in each bedroom! Open living room, dining room, and kitchen with a half bath. Plenty of off-street parking. Backyard deck. Limit of one dog under 25 pounds. No Smoking.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913.705.0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com

Rental qualifications: Credit score of about 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.

(RLNE4850383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Ottawa have any available units?
301 Ottawa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
Is 301 Ottawa currently offering any rent specials?
301 Ottawa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Ottawa pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Ottawa is pet friendly.
Does 301 Ottawa offer parking?
Yes, 301 Ottawa offers parking.
Does 301 Ottawa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Ottawa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Ottawa have a pool?
No, 301 Ottawa does not have a pool.
Does 301 Ottawa have accessible units?
No, 301 Ottawa does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Ottawa have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Ottawa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Ottawa have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Ottawa does not have units with air conditioning.
