301 Ottawa

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 Bed, 3.5 Bath House - Spacious house with 3 bedrooms and a bathroom in each bedroom! Open living room, dining room, and kitchen with a half bath. Plenty of off-street parking. Backyard deck. Limit of one dog under 25 pounds. No Smoking.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913.705.0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com



Rental qualifications: Credit score of about 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.



