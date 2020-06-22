All apartments in Leavenworth
Find more places like 2115 South 19th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leavenworth, KS
/
2115 South 19th Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:51 PM

2115 South 19th Street

2115 South 19th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leavenworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2115 South 19th Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This beautiful 3BD home is ready for immediate move in! Brand new carpet and hardwood flooring throughout. Open concept kitchen with built in microwave oven, flat top stove and dishwasher included! Fireplace in the living room with upgraded blinds. This home offers a ton of storage space. HUGE backyard with deck, perfect for entertaining.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 South 19th Street have any available units?
2115 South 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 2115 South 19th Street have?
Some of 2115 South 19th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 South 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2115 South 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 South 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 South 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2115 South 19th Street offer parking?
No, 2115 South 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2115 South 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 South 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 South 19th Street have a pool?
No, 2115 South 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2115 South 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 2115 South 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 South 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2115 South 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 South 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 South 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street
Leavenworth, KS 66048

Similar Pages

Leavenworth 2 BedroomsLeavenworth 3 Bedrooms
Leavenworth Apartments with ParkingLeavenworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Leavenworth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MORaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS
Mission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City