2115 South 19th Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This beautiful 3BD home is ready for immediate move in! Brand new carpet and hardwood flooring throughout. Open concept kitchen with built in microwave oven, flat top stove and dishwasher included! Fireplace in the living room with upgraded blinds. This home offers a ton of storage space. HUGE backyard with deck, perfect for entertaining.



Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!



Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.