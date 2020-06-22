1434 9th Ave

Amenities

Historic 3 bed 2 bath home with 1660 sqft. - Property Id: 132307



This historic, Leavenworth home has been updated with new flooring, plumbing, fixtures, and more. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1660 sqft. of living space. Large and open living room and kitchen on the first floor. This home has a drive-through driveway from 9th Ave to an alleyway in the back. This home also has a shed in the back that could be used as a single car garage if desired.



Email to schedule a viewing or apply @ stjeanrealestatellc@gmail.com



-The background and credit report costs to the renter will be taken out of the first month's rent. (Prices vary depending on location applied)

No Dogs Allowed



