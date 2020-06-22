All apartments in Leavenworth
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1434 9th Ave

1434 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1434 9th Avenue, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Historic 3 bed 2 bath home with 1660 sqft. - Property Id: 132307

This historic, Leavenworth home has been updated with new flooring, plumbing, fixtures, and more. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1660 sqft. of living space. Large and open living room and kitchen on the first floor. This home has a drive-through driveway from 9th Ave to an alleyway in the back. This home also has a shed in the back that could be used as a single car garage if desired.

Email to schedule a viewing or apply @ stjeanrealestatellc@gmail.com

-The background and credit report costs to the renter will be taken out of the first month's rent. (Prices vary depending on location applied)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132307
Property Id 132307

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5856924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

