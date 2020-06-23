Amenities

1415 Cherokee Available 05/20/19 House for Rent - Just updated! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath house with a 2 car garage has been freshly painted, with new flooring, new fridge, stove, washer and dryer! Large living room, great eat-in kitchen with deck, garage and laundry room access. Spacious bedrooms and master bedroom is complete with a private bath. Second bath off hallway for eazy access. All on one level. No Smoking.

Fenced back yard. Limit one pet per unit 25 pound or under.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913.705.0201 or visit www.EchelonKS.com



