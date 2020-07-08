Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bd / 1 ba home Leavenworth, KS $950 - Move-in tomorrow! - 1205 Klemp St, Leavenworth, KS 66048

3 bd / 1 ba home in a beautiful treed nice neighborhood. Walking distance to a park and 1 mile from Leavenworth High School. This home has a large living room with a front bay window. Ceiling fans; spacious kitchen with black appliances and 2 large storage pantry's. Back yard deck off of the kitchen. Washer/dryer hook-ups are located in the unfinished basement. The 1-car garage pulls into the unfinished basement where there is lots of storage space.



Rent $950 / Security Deposit $950



Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal background is done case by case basis

- No Housing Vouchers



(RLNE5744063)