All apartments in Leavenworth
Find more places like 1205 Klemp St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leavenworth, KS
/
1205 Klemp St.
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

1205 Klemp St.

1205 Klemp Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leavenworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1205 Klemp Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bd / 1 ba home Leavenworth, KS $950 - Move-in tomorrow! - 1205 Klemp St, Leavenworth, KS 66048
3 bd / 1 ba home in a beautiful treed nice neighborhood. Walking distance to a park and 1 mile from Leavenworth High School. This home has a large living room with a front bay window. Ceiling fans; spacious kitchen with black appliances and 2 large storage pantry's. Back yard deck off of the kitchen. Washer/dryer hook-ups are located in the unfinished basement. The 1-car garage pulls into the unfinished basement where there is lots of storage space.

Rent $950 / Security Deposit $950

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
- No Housing Vouchers

Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE5744063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Klemp St. have any available units?
1205 Klemp St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 1205 Klemp St. have?
Some of 1205 Klemp St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Klemp St. currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Klemp St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Klemp St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Klemp St. is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Klemp St. offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Klemp St. offers parking.
Does 1205 Klemp St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Klemp St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Klemp St. have a pool?
No, 1205 Klemp St. does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Klemp St. have accessible units?
No, 1205 Klemp St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Klemp St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Klemp St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Klemp St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Klemp St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street
Leavenworth, KS 66048

Similar Pages

Leavenworth 2 BedroomsLeavenworth 3 Bedrooms
Leavenworth Apartments with ParkingLeavenworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Leavenworth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MORaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS
Mission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City