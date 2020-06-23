1100 Third Avenue - 2

Amenities
LAST 5 APARTMENTS LEASING! MOVE IN SPECIALS, JUST ASK!
Brand New renovation to historic brick building now leasing! One, two and three bedroom lofts averrable. Free parking, outdoor patios, great walkable neighborhood, Energy efficient appliances and new construction. Pick your brand new loft today! 20 minutes from Legends in Leavenworth. www.bendaylofts.com or 913 651 9717.
1100 3rd Avenue. Leavenworth, Kansas
CONGRESSIONAL LOFT. 3+Loft bedrooms. Large windows and stone counters.
PRINCIPAL LOFT. 2 bedrooms, custom island kitchen and large windows, wood floors. Pricing varies from 649-775.
TEACHER LOFT. 1 bedroom with an island kitchen, stainless appliances, and wood floors.
CHALKBOARD LOFT. A hotel style studio. open plan with furniture and kitchen.
FREE PARKING NEAR DOWNTOWN
HUGE NEW WINDOWS
COMMUNITY LOUNGE SPACES
LAUNDRY CENTER
PET FRIENDLY
COMMUNITY GRILLING PATIO
WALKABLE NEIGHBORHOOD
SUPER INSULATION
BRICK AND CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION
ENERGY STAR
PROFESSIONAL, LOCAL MANAGEMENT