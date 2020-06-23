All apartments in Leavenworth
Find more places like 1100 Third Avenue - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leavenworth, KS
/
1100 Third Avenue - 2
Last updated December 3 2019 at 2:45 AM

1100 Third Avenue - 2

1100 3rd Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leavenworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1100 3rd Ave, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
LAST 5 APARTMENTS LEASING! MOVE IN SPECIALS, JUST ASK!

Brand New renovation to historic brick building now leasing! One, two and three bedroom lofts averrable. Free parking, outdoor patios, great walkable neighborhood, Energy efficient appliances and new construction. Pick your brand new loft today! 20 minutes from Legends in Leavenworth. www.bendaylofts.com or 913 651 9717.

1100 3rd Avenue. Leavenworth, Kansas
CONGRESSIONAL LOFT. 3+Loft bedrooms. Large windows and stone counters.

PRINCIPAL LOFT. 2 bedrooms, custom island kitchen and large windows, wood floors. Pricing varies from 649-775.

TEACHER LOFT. 1 bedroom with an island kitchen, stainless appliances, and wood floors.

CHALKBOARD LOFT. A hotel style studio. open plan with furniture and kitchen.

FREE PARKING NEAR DOWNTOWN
HUGE NEW WINDOWS

COMMUNITY LOUNGE SPACES

LAUNDRY CENTER
PET FRIENDLY

COMMUNITY GRILLING PATIO

WALKABLE NEIGHBORHOOD

SUPER INSULATION

BRICK AND CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION

ENERGY STAR

PROFESSIONAL, LOCAL MANAGEMENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Third Avenue - 2 have any available units?
1100 Third Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 1100 Third Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 1100 Third Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Third Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Third Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Third Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Third Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Third Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Third Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 1100 Third Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Third Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Third Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 1100 Third Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Third Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1100 Third Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Third Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Third Avenue - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Third Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1100 Third Avenue - 2 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street
Leavenworth, KS 66048

Similar Pages

Leavenworth 2 BedroomsLeavenworth 3 Bedrooms
Leavenworth Apartments with ParkingLeavenworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Leavenworth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MORaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS
Mission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City