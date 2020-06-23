1100 Third Avenue - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

LAST 5 APARTMENTS LEASING! MOVE IN SPECIALS, JUST ASK!



Brand New renovation to historic brick building now leasing! One, two and three bedroom lofts averrable. Free parking, outdoor patios, great walkable neighborhood, Energy efficient appliances and new construction. Pick your brand new loft today! 20 minutes from Legends in Leavenworth. www.bendaylofts.com or 913 651 9717.



1100 3rd Avenue. Leavenworth, Kansas

CONGRESSIONAL LOFT. 3+Loft bedrooms. Large windows and stone counters.



PRINCIPAL LOFT. 2 bedrooms, custom island kitchen and large windows, wood floors. Pricing varies from 649-775.



TEACHER LOFT. 1 bedroom with an island kitchen, stainless appliances, and wood floors.



CHALKBOARD LOFT. A hotel style studio. open plan with furniture and kitchen.



FREE PARKING NEAR DOWNTOWN

HUGE NEW WINDOWS



COMMUNITY LOUNGE SPACES



LAUNDRY CENTER

PET FRIENDLY



COMMUNITY GRILLING PATIO



WALKABLE NEIGHBORHOOD



SUPER INSULATION



BRICK AND CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION



ENERGY STAR



PROFESSIONAL, LOCAL MANAGEMENT